Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka among 3 UFC title bouts officially announced to end the year

Four title bouts will cap the UFC’s last two PPV events to close 2023.

Apart from Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, three more title fights were officially announced by Dana White on Wednesday night for UFC 295 and UFC 296.

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka title bout added to UFC 295

In a very promising bout that could be worthy of a PPV headliner of its own, Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka has been set as the co-headliner of UFC 295. The Madison Square Garden event on November 11 will have Jones’s first heavyweight title defense against Miocic as the headliner.

Prochazka previously won the light heavyweight title in 2022, but decided to vacate the belt due to shoulder surgery. In a weird sequence of events, Jamahal Hill went on to win and also quickly vacate the belt soon after due to a freak basketball injury.

Prochazka now faces former middleweight champ Alex Pereira for the vacant belt, as he tries to regain the title that he never lost in the cage.

After his recent win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut, Alex Pereira will now get a chance to repeat his two-division championship success from GLORY in just his seventh UFC fight.

Two title fights also set for UFC 296

UFC 296 will also have a championship double header, with Dana White also announcing Leon Edwards’ long rumored title defense against Colby Covington.

Edwards beat longtime welterweight champion Kamaru Usman a second time last March, solidifying his reign as champion, while extending his 12-fight unbeaten streak. Covington, on the other hand, has been criticized by many of his welterweight peers for getting a title shot despite being inactive and only having one win in the last three years.

The second title fight for the card is Alexandre Pantoja’s first defense of his flyweight belt against Brandon Royval.

Pantoja won the title last July, after an exciting back-and-forth win over Moreno, which extended his winning streak to four. This title defense against the #4 ranked Royval will be a rematch of their 2021 bout, which Pantoja won by submission.

UFC 295: Jones vs. Miocic fight card

Here’s how UFC 295 is shaping up so far:

UFC 295

Madison Square Garden, New York. November 11, 2023

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic [HW title]

Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira [LHW title]

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jéssica Andrade

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington fight card

The current line up for UFC 296 as of this writing:

UFC 296

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Deecmber 16, 2023

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington [WW title]

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval [FLW title]

