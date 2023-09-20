You think I’ll lose? – Stipe Miocic lays out his advantages over Jon Jones at UFC 295

IMAGO/USA Today Network: Stipe Miocic is set to face Jon Jones at UFC 295.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic‘s prime as a fighter may be behind him, but the 41-year-old is having one last chance at glory at UFC 295. Now scheduled to meet current champ Jon Jones in just a couple of months, Miocic has learned to stop paying attention to what his doubters may think about him.

Let the doubters doubt, Miocic says

In an interview with BetOnline.ag. (transcribed by MMA Fighting), Stipe Miocic explained how he will not let negative comments get under his skin anymore. In fact, the former champion feels so confident, he is ready to tell anyone willing to bet against him, that they might be losing some money at UFC 295.

“It took me a couple fights but after I while, I just stopped caring what everyone thought. I just don’t care anymore. You think I’m going to lose? Good for you. You’re going to waste a lot of money now. You’re going to bet against me, you’re going to lose some money. Sorry for that but onto the next.”

No weight issues for Miocic

Never one to struggle with scale issues, Stipe Miocic guarantees his weight continues to be under control and doing well ahead of the Jon Jones match. Even though the former champion is now in his 40’s and has not fought in two years, Miocic says a new change in his diet is making him feel happier than ever about his weight.

“I used to be around 240-ish and the (Daniel Cormier) fights, I just kept losing weight,” Miocic explained. “I don’t know. I was eating a ton of food, I just kept losing it.

“So we changed some things up in my camp and I’m eating a lot more and doing the right things. I’m definitely over 240 so 245 (pounds).”

Could Miocic shock the world?

When it comes to the matchup itself, Stipe Miocic believes the training camp to take on a legendary fighter such as Jon Jones has been great. In fact, the former champion believes he has many advantages over his opponent that could favor him in the fight, such as his punching power and fight IQ. Overall, the 41-year-old seems excited about the pairing and ready to put on a show for the fans.

“I feel strong, I feel good,” Miocic said. “You get some bumps and bruises along the way but it’s training camp. Honestly, I feel great. My head’s right where I need to be. I have a great team with me, we have a great team. At the gym and at home, I’m very lucky. (I think) my speed, my angles (and) I think punching power (will give him problems). I hit a lot harder than people think. I think I have a great IQ. I always change it up and when something happens, I’ll figure a way out.”

“(This fight means everything),” Miocic said. “I think this is what it’s all about. It’s what the fans want to see. It’s a fight he wanted, a fight I wanted. Two of the best going at it, nothing gets better than that.”

Catch Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones at UFC 295

In his last outing, Stipe Miocic (20-4) lost the heavyweight belt when he got knocked out by Francis Ngannou in their rematch in March 2021. Before that, the 41-year-old was on a two-fight winning streak, with a couple of wins over Daniel Cormier, respectively in August of 2020 and 2019.

Now, Stipe Miocic is expected to take on Jon Jones at UFC 295’s main event, in New York City. The November 11 card is scheduled to take place at the Madison Square Garden.

