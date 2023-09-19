UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Fight card, start time, live streams

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/xDiegoxRibasx

Preview

The final live UFC fight card of the month is happening this Saturday night (September 23rd) from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and it has a slightly earlier than usual start time. The headliner on Saturday will occur in the lightweight division when the UFC’s #6 rated, Rafael Fiziev, collides with the #7 rated, Mateusz Gamrot. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

This is Fiziev’s first fight back since dropping a majority decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 back in March. Before that, Rafael was on a hot six-fight winning streak, including an incredible fifth-round KO of former lightweight champ, Rafael dos Anjos. With Fiziev being one of the most polished strikers on the entire UFC roster, I fully expect Gamrot to shoot for the takedown sooner rather than later.

After suffering a setback to perennial top-10 lightweight Beneil Dariush, Gamrot rebounded with a split decision victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 285 back in March. All-three of Mateusz’s UFC finishes transpired on the ground, and that’s clearly his most likely path to victory in this matchup. The more time spent on the feet, the more this fight will favor Fiziev.

The co-main event here will see the return of the UFC’s #10 ranked featherweight, Bryce Mitchell, who meets the more active #12 ranked, Dan Ige. Bryce took his first professional loss his last time out, getting submitted by top contender Ilia Topuria in the second round. That happened back in December of 2022, and in the mean time he has sat on the sidelines getting healthy. While Mitchell was away, Ige earned a knockout finish of Damon Jackson, followed by a decision win over Nate Landwehr. Dan should hold the striking edge here, with Bryce probably being the better grappler.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot takes place on September 23rd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot?

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot is UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, and this event will happen on October 7th from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining that card will be longtime UFC veteran Bobby Green taking on the owner of nine-fight UFC winning streak, Grant Dawson. The co-main event here is where DWCS alumnus Joe Pyfer tangles with dangerous knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

