Prank gone wrong: Ex-UFC champ ready to throw hands with son in disguise

There’s a lesson to be learned here. First and foremost, if a prank involves jump-scaring someone, it’s already a very chancy proposition. Involuntarily activating a person’s fight-or-flight response is a recipe for trouble. If the pranker doesn’t know how the prankee responds under duress, they’re taking one hell of a gamble on the outcome.

The second lesson here? Don’t prank pro fighters. We’ve seen their flight-or-fight response, we know what it is. It’s fight. Kid’s just lucky that was his dad, he pulled this on.

In a recent post to his Instagram account, ex-UFC champion Alex Pereira uploaded a video recorded by his sons. In it, one of his offspring—disguised in a fully bodysuit—waits behind a corner in their darkened home, for Pereira to arrive. The other (smarter) kid, waits at the top of the staircase, recording the action from a position of safety. Dad comes home, and the trap is sprung.

Never try to pull a prank on Alex Pereira 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8VdC4HLGY — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 18, 2023

“F—k, this is not a joke, man. You only do s—t,” an exasperated Pereira told his kids after nearly clocking one of them.

“I had to post! What shit, they just do shit,” he added in his post on social media.

Alex Pereira pranks Glover Teixeira

As it turns out, Pereira likely only has himself to blame for his kids’ tomfoolery. The former kickboxing star has had another video making the rounds on social media lately, and this time he’s the one delivering the jokes.



‘Poatan’ just bought himself a brand new Lamorghini. To celebrate, he swung by his head MMA-coach, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, to the man’s reaction to ‘his’ new car.

Alex Pereira pranks Glover Texeira with his new car pic.twitter.com/pKNplPNJzy September 18, 2023

Pereira is currently fresh off a contentious split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 back in July. Styled as something of a title eliminator, bout, that fight should set the 36-year-old up for a shot at UFC gold sometime either in late 2023 or early 2024.

The current light heavyweight title picture remains unclear at the moment. Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill made a public statement that he would be vacating the title back in July, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. However, at Noche UFC, the broadcast highlighted Hill, introducing him as the “Light Heavyweight Champion, on the mend.” Currently the promotion still advertises Hill as champion in their official rankings as well.

If Hill’s injury was less severe than previously thought, that could mean Pereira will be fighting ‘Sweet Dreams’ in the coming months. Or, more likely, we’ll see Pereira in the Octagon against former champion Jiri Prochazka sometime soon, possibly with an interim belt on the line—if the promotion is no longer going to strip Hill of his title, as it now seems. In the meantime, it seems fans will have to settle for seeing Pereira in action outside the cage.

