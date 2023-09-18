Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler: Results, highlights and play-by-play analysis

Kenshiro Teraji will put his belts on the line once again this Monday. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

A pair of Japanese world boxing champions will be on display at the unconventional boxing day on Monday. Most notably, WBA Super World and WBC World Light Flyweight Champion Kenshiro Teraji will be in action, facing former minimumweight champion Hekkie Budler in the main event.

The evening will also include an appearance from undefeated WBO World Super Flyweight Champion Junto Nakatani, plus showcases of prospects Anthony Olascuaga and Tenshin Nasukawa.

Teraji looks to stop Budler’s third light flyweight title bid

Kenshiro Teraji has been one of the more dominant light flyweight names in recent years. His sole loss came in 2021 against Masamichi Yabuki. His current three-fight winning streak includes a third-round knockout against Yabuki in a rematch.

Teraji’s last appearance saw him hand Anthony Olascuaga his first loss, stopping him in the ninth round of a title bout in April.

Budler will be fighting to hold a major championship at light flyweight for the second time in his career. After losing his minimumweight belts to Byron Rojas in 2016, Budler made the move up to his current weight class.

So far, his attempts to claim a belt in the class have been unsuccessful. He challenged Milan Melindo for the IBF and IBO titles in 2017, but lost via split decision after 12 rounds. A year later, he suffered a 10th-round finish defeat to Hiroto Kyoguchi, who held the WBA belt at that time.

Budler enters this weekend after picking up a trio of victories in the division.

Nakatani looks to keep momentum going

After putting on a stunning performance earlier this year in Las Vegas, Nevada, Junto Nakatani will return to Japan this week for a fight against Argi Cortes.

Nakatani earned the vacant WBO World Super Flyweight Championship in his last appearance, dropping Andrew Moloney two different times before scoring a highlight-reel knockout in the final round of their bout. It moved his record to an impressive and flawless 25 wins.

He will now face Cortes, who will be fighting outside of Mexico for the first time in his career. His record reflects a ton of experience, but a struggle with facing step-up talents. Notably, he was dropped once and defeated on scorecards last year by Juan Francisco Estrada.

Olascua, Nasukawa on showcase

A pair of prospects early in their boxing careers are also expected to appear on the card.

Olascua will attempt to come back from his sole pro loss, which was a title fight defeat against Kenshiro Teraji. He has another incredibly experienced name in front of him this time, meeting 31-fight vet Giemel Magramo in an eight-round contest.

Tenshin Nasukawa, a former world-class kickboxer, will make his second-ever pro boxing appearance when he faces Luis Guzman Torres in an eight-round bout.

Nasukawa won his debut in April, boxing six rounds against Yuki Yonaha and winning on points. He’s now meeting Guzman Torres, who enters with a record of 10 wins and two losses.

It’ll be evening time once the boxing begins at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. But for viewers in the U.S., coverage by ESPN+ will begin at the bright and early time of 5 a.m. ET.

BE will be providing updates on the entire broadcasted portion of the card, also providing play-by-play for the two title bouts of the evening.

Coming soon.

Coming soon.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler live results and highlights

WBA Super World and WBC World Light Flyweight Championship: Kenshiro Teraji (21-1) vs. Hekkie Budler (35-4)

WBO World Super Flyweight Championship: Junto Nakatani (25-0) vs. Argi Cortes (25-3-2)

Light Flyweight: Anthony Olascuaga (5-1) vs. Giemel Magramo (28-3)

Super Bantamweight: Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0) vs. Luis Guzman Torres (10-2)

Super Bantamweight: Takumu Tamagawa (1-2-1) vs. Hayato Yokoyama (0-0)

Share this story

About the author