Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 live results stream, fight highlights, discussion for tonight

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will meet again in the Noche UFC main event. | Louis Grasso/ZUMA Wire

We’re in for a unique fight week when Noche UFC takes place this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

On none other than Mexican Independence Day, Mexico’s UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso will put her title on the line against former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch. Grasso’s appearance will be one of six on the “Noche UFC” night that will feature a talent representing Mexico, per UFC.com.

Alexa Grasso looks to build off March upset win

2023 has proven to be a year of upsets. This was proven once again on Saturday when Sean Strickland dethroned two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in Australia. Certainly one of the largest upsets of the year came in March, when Grasso ended the 1,547-day UFC Flyweight Champion reign of Shevchenko, submitting her in the fourth round of a bout with a rear naked choke.

Shevchenko defended her title seven times from 2018 to 2022, and by a longshot has the longest title run in the division’s history (although it’s also worth noting she was the second-ever champion in the UFC weight class). Shevchenko will try to start things over this weekend, avenging her loss to Grasso and getting the division’s belt back in her hands.

For Grasso, Noche UFC will be about proving that her upset win in March was, well, not actually that much of an upset. A win on Saturday could be her sixth consecutive victory at flyweight and her third-ever win in a five-round fight.

Fight Night title bouts don’t happen often

It’s rare to get a UFC Fight Night card that includes a title fight. When the UFC on ESPN era kicked off in 2019, they debuted with a Fight Night card headlined by UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw. Later that year, Shevchenko defended her 125-pound belt against Liz Carmouche on a Fight Night card.

The last Fight Night title bouts in the UFC date back to 2020, when Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez faced off in the headlining spot of two separate cards. When Grasso looks to shut down another title reign attempt by Shevchenko at Noche UFC, it will be the first championship match on a Fight Night card in over three years.

Noche UFC results, highlights and discussion

Bloody Elbow will have live coverage of Noche UFC as it takes place this evening. The fight lineup below will be updated throughout the night with results and highlight clips as they roll in. Also, feel free to join the Disqus comment section discussion, where BE writers and readers alike will talk about the fights taking place in Las Vegas.

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko via split draw decision (48-47 Grasso, 48-47 Shevchenko & 47-47: UFC Flyweight Championship

Bro how tf did Alexa Grasso survive that guillotine💀 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/V5HG72avml — Jmag (@jmagings) September 17, 2023

MEXICO REPRESENT! 🇲🇽



Alexa Grasso makes her walk to the UFC Octagon 🏆#NocheUFC | Live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/niPMaxv0Ee — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) September 17, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28 Holland, 29-28 Della Maddalena & 29-28 Della Maddalena): Welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO (Punches) at 0:54 in Round 1: Bantamweight

RAUL ROSAS JR WITH THE LEFT HOOK PUTS DOWN MITCHELL IN 1 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/j86vwWS6R1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023

Daniel Zellhuber def. Christos Giagos via submission (Anaconda Choke) at 3:26 in Round 2: Lightweight

Daniel Zellhuber gets another one for Mexico!! 🇲🇽@GoldenboyZell gets his 2nd straight W at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/GVrrTRIvEE — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Kyle Nelson def. Fernando Padilla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Featherweight

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Loopy Godinez def. Elise Reed via submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:38 in Round 2: Strawweight

LOOPY GODINEZ DOMINATES!



Couldn't get the tap in R1, but secures the finish in the second 👏 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/IBoUaNEBOy — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Roman Kopylov def. Josh Fremd via TKO (Strikes) at 4:44 in Round 2: Middleweight

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda via No Decision due to premature at 3:47 in Round 1 referee stoppage: Flyweight

Edgar Cháirez has Daniel Lacerda in a guillotine and Chris Tognoni prematurely stops the fight pic.twitter.com/yG3Ym3P6ij — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) September 17, 2023

Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Flyweight

Charlie Campbell def. Alex Reyes: Lightweight via TKO (punches) at 3:38 in Round 1

CHARLIE CAMPBELL WITH THE POWER SHOTS 💥 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/zpwFLkXkkc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

Josefine Knutsson def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25 & 30-27): Strawweight

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

Share this story

About the author