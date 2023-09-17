Raul Rosas Jr. rebounds at Noche UFC, runs through Terrence Mitchell early – Results, play-by-play

Tonight’s Noche UFC card features the return of grappling phenom Raul Rosas Jr. The young prodigy suffered his first loss this past April at the hands of Christian Rodriguez. Rosas said in an interview this week that he hopes to be able to showcase all the improvements he’s made since that fight. Time to put those to the test against Terrence Mitchell, who did not fare well in his UFC debut against Cameron Saaiman.
Raul Rosas Jr. wowed in his UFC debut, securing a quick rear-naked choke in the first round to gain the victory. His sophomore effort wouldn’t find him as fortunate, though. He was soundly beaten by the aforementioned Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Raul is still very young with plenty of room for improvement. We’ll see if his proclaimed improvements pass muster.
Terrence Mitchell is one of the very few fighters these days that made it onto the UFC roster without the benefit of the Contender Series. Hailing from Alaska, Mitchell has spent all his career on the regional scene with the exception of his UFC debut—the loss to Saaiman. Terrence doesn’t have the luxury of youth and he’s already got one loss in the hole against low level competition. This is very likely a must-win situation for him.
Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.
Raul Rosas, Jr.
- Unranked at bantamweight
- 7-1 record with 1 knockout wins and 5 submission wins
- POTN x1
- FOTN x0
- Longest UFC winning streak: 1
- Current streak: 1 loss
Terrence Mitchell
- Unranked at bantamweight
- 14-3 record with 6 knockout wins and 8 submission wins
- POTN x0
- FOTN x0
- Longest UFC winning streak: 0
- Current streak: 1 loss
Raul Rosas, Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell live play-by-play
Round 1
Mitchell leads with a high kick. Rosas with a hard jab and overhand. Mitchell misses with a combo. Rosas leaps on Mitchell but gets shaken off. They are swinging hell for leather. Rosas drops Mitchell with a huge left and follows him down to the canvas. Rosas in side mount and now has transitioned to Mitchell’s back. Rosas has transitioned again and is in full mount raining down bombs. The ref waves it off. Rosas has won the fight.
Official Decision
Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO at :54 of Round 1: Bantamweight
Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results
Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko goes to a split draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47): Flyweight (W)
- – Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- – Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO at :54 of Round 1: Bantamweight
- – Daniel Zellhuber def. Christos Giagos via submission (Anaconda Choke) at 3:26 in Round 2: Lightweight
- – Kyle Nelson def. Fernando Padilla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Featherweight
Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – Loopy Godinez def. Elise Reed via submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:38 in Round 2: Strawweight
- – Roman Kopylov def. Josh Fremd via TKO (Strikes) at 4:44 in Round 2: Middleweight
- – Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda via No Decision due to premature at 3:47 in Round 1 referee stoppage: Flyweight
- – Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Flyweight
- – Charlie Campbell def. Alex Reyes: Lightweight via TKO (punches) at 3:38 in Round 1
- – Josefine Knutsson def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25 & 30-27): Strawweight
Start date and time
The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.
