Raul Rosas Jr. rebounds at Noche UFC, runs through Terrence Mitchell early – Results, play-by-play

Noche UFC saw bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. quickly destroy Terrence Mitchell.

By: Stephie Haynes | 50 seconds ago
Raul Rosas Jr. rebounds at Noche UFC, runs through Terrence Mitchell early – Results, play-by-play
IMAGO / USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

Tonight’s Noche UFC card features the return of grappling phenom Raul Rosas Jr. The young prodigy suffered his first loss this past April at the hands of Christian Rodriguez. Rosas said in an interview this week that he hopes to be able to showcase all the improvements he’s made since that fight. Time to put those to the test against Terrence Mitchell, who did not fare well in his UFC debut against Cameron Saaiman.

Preview

Raul Rosas Jr. wowed in his UFC debut, securing a quick rear-naked choke in the first round to gain the victory. His sophomore effort wouldn’t find him as fortunate, though. He was soundly beaten by the aforementioned Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Raul is still very young with plenty of room for improvement. We’ll see if his proclaimed improvements pass muster.

Terrence Mitchell is one of the very few fighters these days that made it onto the UFC roster without the benefit of the Contender Series. Hailing from Alaska, Mitchell has spent all his career on the regional scene with the exception of his UFC debut—the loss to Saaiman. Terrence doesn’t have the luxury of youth and he’s already got one loss in the hole against low level competition. This is very likely a must-win situation for him.

Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.

Raul Rosas, Jr.

  • Unranked at bantamweight
  • 7-1 record with 1 knockout wins and 5 submission wins
  • POTN x1
  • FOTN x0
  • Longest UFC winning streak: 1
  • Current streak: 1 loss

Terrence Mitchell

  • Unranked at bantamweight
  • 14-3 record with 6 knockout wins and 8 submission wins
  • POTN x0
  • FOTN x0
  • Longest UFC winning streak: 0
  • Current streak: 1 loss
Raul Rosas Jr. talks about opportunity ahead of Noche UFC

Raul Rosas, Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell live play-by-play

Round 1

Mitchell leads with a high kick. Rosas with a hard jab and overhand. Mitchell misses with a combo. Rosas leaps on Mitchell but gets shaken off. They are swinging hell for leather. Rosas drops Mitchell with a huge left and follows him down to the canvas. Rosas in side mount and now has transitioned to Mitchell’s back. Rosas has transitioned again and is in full mount raining down bombs. The ref waves it off. Rosas has won the fight.

Official Decision

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO at :54 of Round 1: Bantamweight

Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Start date and time

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

