Split! Jack Della Maddalena outpoints Kevin Holland at Noche UFC co-main event – Results, play-by-play

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / Jeff Swinger

Tonight the Noche UFC card goes down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The co-main event features what will likely end up being an absolute firestorm in Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena. The two men are well versed in all areas, are durable and have legitimate KO power. It’s a great pairing and a fine way to set the stage for the headliner.

Noche UFC Preview

Noche UFC marks the quick turnarounds of both men. It’s been only eight weeks since Jack Della Maddalena last fought. That bout saw him in a tough battle with newcomer Bassil Hafez. He would emerge the victor via split decision and would also take home fight of the night honors.

For Kevin Holland, the return trip to the octagon has been even shorter. It’s been just six weeks since he last felt UFC canvas beneath his feet, but activity seems to be a familiar concept to Mr. Holland, as this will be his fourth bout in 371 days. At that rate, we may see Kevin entering Cowboy Cerrone’s realm of nonstop schedule.

Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.

Kevin Holland

Ranked No. 13 at welterweight

25-9 record with 14 knockout wins and 7 submission wins

POTN x6

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 2 wins

Jack Della Maddalena

Ranked No. 14 at welterweight

15-2 record with 11 knockout wins and 2 submission wins

POTN x3

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 5 wins

Noche UFC co-main event preview

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena live play-by-play

Round 1

Holland with a left answered by a left from JDM that just misses. JDM with a three punch combo. Left high kick from Holland. Left jab lands on JDM’s nose. Another left lands for Holland. JDM whiffs on a big left hook. Right lands for JDM as a kick up the middle lands for Holland.

Kick-punch combo for Holland. JDM works Holland up against the cage and lands a few hard shots. Holland spins out and lands a kick and a jab. JDM with a low kick. Men are fighting close in the center with Holland getting a few short shots in but JDM landing a big left. Nice counter right from Holland. Low kick for JDM just misses. Kick up the center for Holland

JDM just misses with a big right. Left sneaks through for JDM. Quick jab x3 for Holland. JDM with a quick shot to the midsection. Uppercut for Holland. Low kick for Holland. Good combo from JDM answered by a right over the top. Horn sounds.

Round 2

JDM with a left up top and one to the middle. Low kick for Holland. Combo for JDM with a hard shot to the midsection landing. JDM landing hard jabs and shots to the middle. The men trade kicks. Nice one-two for Holland. Oblique for JDM. Nice right for JDM. And another,

Low kick for Holland. Right down the pipe for Holland. Double left jab followed by a hard right for Holland. JDM rushes in and manages a left to the body but everything else was blocked. Holland doing a great job keeping JDM at range. Left low kick for Holland.

Left high kick for JDM lands. JDM with a quick double jab. Holland with a left to the nose. JDM is working over Holland’s lower legs. JDM with a hard right over the top. Holland lands a nice counter. Holland with a nice one-two. Holland with a hard left. JDM with a body shot. Kick up the middle for Holland answered by a hard right from JDM. Horn sounds.

Round 3

Low kick for JDM answered by a quick right from Holland. Feints for Holland allow a quick kick up the middle. JDM lands a big right but Holland is unfazed. Oblique kick for Holland. Left jab for Holland. Left side kick for Holland followed by a hard one-two. JDM lands a shot to the body.

Quick three-punch combo partially lands. Left for JDM lands. Low kick for Holland. Hard combo for JDM as he pushes the pace more. Flurry from JDM answered by a hard elbow from Holland. Holland bleeding freely from the nose now. Low kick for Holland. Left for JDM. nice left lands for Holland. Crowd is booing.

Two punch combo lands for Holland. JDM stalking. Holland feinting and follows with a back kick to the midsection. JDM with a beautiful left hook. Nice left lands for Holland. Hard left for JDM off a combo from Holland. Hard combo from JDM followed by a monster elbow. Horn sounds.

Official Decision

Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Takes a close one by split decision!



Jack Della Maddalena gets the nod over Kevin Holland in our #NocheUFC co-main 👏 pic.twitter.com/l5npqFaOHA September 17, 2023

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

