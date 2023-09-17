Controversial draw! – Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 results, play-by-play

IMAGO / USA Today / Stephen R. Sylvanie

Tonight’s Noche UFC card probably should have been in Mexico since it celebrates Mexican independence, but we are beggars, and by virtue of that, we cannot be choosers. So, here we are, in sunny Las Vegas, about to bear witness to the rematch between flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the division, Valentina Shevchenko. Which woman will end up with her arm raised in victory with the belt around her waist?

Preview

Noche UFC will provide the battlegrounds for these two flyweight titans. The first fight saw Grasso’s strength and striking make Shevchenko look very mortal, and in the fourth round, the longtime champ fell victim to a face crank submission. Many in the community believe Valentina was running away with the fight before the finish, and that is reflected in the odds.

When the two first met this past March, Alexa was pretty darned close to a 6-1 underdog. This time out, the odds are much closer, but Grasso still remains the underdog at the time of this writing. Valentina has already vowed to show “no mercy” in the rematch. Grasso remains focused on her goal of retaining the belt. Will she be able to capture victory again from one of the most dominant champs in UFC history? We’ll soon have our answer.

Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.

Alexa Grasso

Champion at flyweight (W)

16-3 record with 4 knockout wins and 2 submission wins

POTN x1

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 5 wins

Valentina Shevchenko

Ranked No. 1 at flyweight (W)

23-4 record with 8 knockout wins and 7 submission wins

POTN x3

FOTN x0

Longest UFC winning streak: 9

Current streak: 1 loss

Noche UFC main event preview

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live play-by-play

Round 1

Shevchenko with a quick low kick then a kick to the midsection. Hard left by Shevchenko. Low kick for Grasso. Hard one-two for Grasso. Left by Shevchenko. Grasso with a left jab. Nice right from Shevchenko lands on the mouth of Grasso. Another left by Valentina. Nice right down the middle by Grasso.

Right jab for Grasso. Low kick for Grasso. Quick right by Shevchenko. Level change by Shevchenko stuffed but Valentina landed a left on the way up. Nice one-two for Shevchenko. Kick down the middle for Shevchenko. Left jab parts the guard of Grasso. High kick for Grasso just misses.

Valentina with the double underhook muscles Grasso to the ground. Valentina smothering Grasso. Valentina has transitioned to the back. Grasso back to her feet. Great defense by the champ.Valentina has her pinned to the cage and is throwing short knees up the middle as the round ends.

Round 2

Hard right jab from Grasso. Low kick followed by a quick right for Shevchenko. Left straight to the midsection for Grasso. Valentina tries to muscle Grasso around to the cage but Alexa spins out. Big left just misses for Grasso. Nice left for Shevchenko.

Hard shot for Grasso momentarily drops Valentina with a huge right from the clinch. Grasso has her against the cage and is teeing off on Shevchenko. The ladies are back to the center of the cage. Shevchenko gets a takedown and is now in Grasso’s guard. Alexa has an underhook as Valentina stays heavy in her guard.

Valentina landing short elbows from the top. Grasso defending well from the bottom. Valentina up and kicking Grasso as she is still on her back. Grasso with a big upkick. Valentina still kicking the legs. Grasso kicking the legs of Shevchenko from her back.

Valentina dives back into her guard. Grasso throwing from the bottom as Shevchenko lands a nice left. The women still battling on the ground with Shevchenko in Grasso’s full guard. Valentina lands a big elbow from the top as the horn sounds.

Round 3

Right just misses for Grasso. Right lands for Shevchenko. Low kick for Shevchenko. Hard one-two for Shevchenko. Hard left for Shevchenko. Shevchenko landing quick shots on Grasso with little return right now. Grasso lands a nice straight left. Valentina changes levels and gets the double.

Valentina in Grasso’s guard but Grasso momentarily escapes. Valentina has Alexa in a mounted guillotine. Grasso relaxed and patient as she waits it out. Grasso out of the choke but Valentina has her back now with a body triangle on. Valentina landing shots on Grasso from the back.

Shevchenko is in perfect position here and Grasso is trapped. Grasso trying to twist out from the position. She’s made it out as the horn sounds, but that round was all Shevchenko.

Round 4

One-two combo just misses for Shevchenko. Right high kick blocked by Shevchenko. Inside leg kick from Grasso answered by a right down the middle by Shevchenko. Grasso a little too patient here. Her corner calls for more action. Left lands for Shevchenko.

Hard left by Shevchenko lands. Shevchenko goes for a takedown and is stuffed. Grasso has her head and is throwing knees up the middle. Grasso now has her on the cage and just slammed Valentina hard to the canvas. Valentina quickly gains back position but Grasso gets back to her feet.

Hard elbow from Shevchenko opens up a cut on Grasso. Hard right from Grasso lands. Counter left from Shevchenko. Low kick from Shevchenko. Straight right for Grasso. Hard left from Shevchenko. Quick combo from Shevchenko lands. Another left for Shevchenko and a right by Grasso lands simultaneously.

Valentina has her back and is trying to drag her down. Grasso drops down but has Valentina’s leg. Grasso looking for a heel hook but the horn sounds.

Round 5

Right down the middle just misses for Grasso. Another finds its mark to Valentina’s face. Valentina answers with a hard left jab. Both women land in close . Grasso still bleeding from that cut over her left eye. Right jab lands for Shevchenko.

Another quick exchange from both women in close. Double jab just misses for Valentina. Low kick for Grasso. Quick one-two lands for Shevchenko. Another right for Shevchenko. Grasso is not doing much here. Hard combo lands for Shevchenko. Grasso goes for a single but is stuffed.

Valentina landing that left jab at will. Another combo lands for Valentina. Grasso lands a nice right. Three-punch combo for Valentina. Grasso gets Valentina down and is on her back raining down punches. Shevchenko covering up. Rear Naked choke is sunk in on Valentina.

Grasso readjusts and Shevchenko is out. Ref warns Grasso about punches to the back of the head. Grasso landing shots on Shevchenko from the back. Valentina throwing back punches as the horn sounds. Solid fight!

Official Decision

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko goes to a split draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47): Flyweight (W)

WHAT. A. FIGHT.



Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko just delivered a classic at #NocheUFC 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4XWShPAIN5 — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

