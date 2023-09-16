I felt nothing – Dana White says his parents died recently

IMAGO / ZUMA WIRE / Matt Davies

In a rare moment where he discussed his personal life, Dana White opened up about his upbringing and how he didn’t have a proper relationship with either of his parents. The 54-year-old, who was recently promoted to UFC CEO, revealed that both his mother and father passed away recently.

Dana White had ‘almost no feelings’ about both parents’ deaths

“My parents taught me a lot about what I didn’t want to be as a parent. I don’t really talk about it — I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this, but my parents both died recently,” Dana White said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I don’t know. I’m good with it,” White said when asked how he felt about their passing. “I focus a lot of my kids and my relationship with them, and I’ve sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me.

“No (I didn’t feel sad when they died). Well, I didn’t wish ill will on either one of my parents, but no I didn’t. When they passed away, I had almost no feelings about it to be honest.

White didn’t answer directly if he attended his father’s funeral service, instead just saying “I took care of my father and moved him up to Maine, put him to rest with his family up there. My mother, I had nothing to do with any of her (funeral arrangements). Her family handles her when she passed away.”

Dana White says he has no regrets about his unfortunate relationship with his parents, because it shaped him into the person he is today.

“I don’t like talking about it, but I would say yes, absolutely my relationship with my parents definitely made me who I am today in many different ways. Not just in business, but as a father too, so I wouldn’t change my upbringing, not one thing about it,” he said.

“I can’t deny the fact that the way I am built… the drive, and all the things that I have, definitely come from the relationship that I had with my parents. There’s no doubt, but I have no remorse. I don’t feel bad about the way I grew up.”

“These things happen” in marriage

When talking about the things he learned from his parents, Dana White briefly mentioned dealing with a lot of marital issues, which includes the time he was seen hitting his wife while on vacation.

“I’ve been married for almost 30 years. You go through a lot of things in a marriage, I mean I just went through some stuff last New Year’s Eve. You know, these things happen,” White said, bringing up how he was caught on camera hitting his wife.

“What you don’t do is you don’t leave, you don’t quit, you don’t give up. You stay. You don’t stay together just for your children, but you stay. I made a commitment. 22 years ago, I had my first son, and there’s a commitment there to everybody that’s involved. I’ve stayed and I’m there. I’m always there for my kids, anything that they’ve ever wanted,” he said.

“My father taught me what it feels like to not have a father there at the house, what it’s like to not have that person around all the time when you need them. And I would never do that to my kids.”

Dana White also pushed back on the idea of issuing a public apology for the domestic violence incident, and noted how the most difficult thing about it all was about talking to his kids about it after.

“Everybody was acting like there needs to be some big apology to the world. No, the apology was to my kids, for me and my wife,” White said.

“Nobody wants to see their dumb drunk parents slapping each other on TMZ,” he continued. “Our oldest son didn’t talk to us for like four days. The other kids had to deal with some stuff too.

“It’s embarrassing, and the only apology that needed to be made was to our children. The only relationships that needed to be handled immediately was between us and our kids, and we did it. We handled it, and we got through it as a family.”

Dana White’s mother wrote a book with scathing claims

The UFC boss’ irreparable relationship with his mother hasn’t been a secret, with June White previously writing a controversial book on his son called “Dana White, King of MMA: An unauthorized biography” in 2011.

In it were scathing claims about White’s character, and allegations about constant infidelity and further incidents of domestic violence.

“Dana has a high school education, and that’s it. I think it’s pretty amazing, the things he’s been able to do in MMA and the UFC, but he’s not a good person,” June White said in 2011. “He seems to have lost his character somewhere along the way. He mistreats people. It’s terrible the way he speaks to women and treats women. That really bothers me, because I don’t believe I’ve ever brought him up to behave like that.

“Everyone knows that he puts Tiger Woods to shame… Plenty of the ring card girls sleep with him,” she claimed, “There’s two of them I know for sure. … He slept with his sister-in-law in my house, which made me absolutely furious.

“I mean, he goes after any girl he wants and usually gets them,” she continued. “His wife is – they’re constantly fighting. The honeymoon, she gave him the worst black eye I’ve ever seen and nearly lost his eye. So I don’t know if that’s his way of handling that, but he’s gone overboard with handling that.”

