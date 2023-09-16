Noche UFC Reader’s Picks: ‘I’m going with the experienced underdog’

IMAGO/USA TODAY/Rich Storry

Noche UFC is upon us and, with it, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 for the UFC flyweight title. This is Grasso’s first defense and it comes against the woman she snagged the belt from back in March.

Our co-main tonight is Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena. What’s not to like about that? The remainder of the card is built around a Mexico vs. The World theme to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from readers Tommy and DJNI.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 staff picks and predictions

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Readers’ pick: Valentina Shevchenko (56.3%)

Tommy: Difficult one to predict this one. In the first match Grasso couldn’t miss with her punches and in the later rounds was stuffing the desperate takedowns of Shevchenko. All the talk of Valentina being passed it is very premature I think she corrects the mistakes of the first fight and maybe the complacency and wins the belt back. Shevchenko wins by Decision.

DJNI: Valentina regains her title. Sustained dominance is incredibly difficult in MMA. Though it seems like the division is catching up, I think a highly motivated Shevchenko goes in and regains her title somewhat like Nunes did.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Readers’ pick: Kevin Holland (56.3%)

Tommy: Again a difficult one to predict Jack is very much on an upwards curve while some see Holland as a gatekeeper in the division. Jack is an elite striker and his boxing is amazing. That being said this is a big step up and if he takes Holland to lightly he will get beat. I’m going with the experienced underdog.

Holland by decision.

DJNI: Mistadobalina mista Jack Della Maddalena just won’t quit. He really must be slick with his face punching behavior. Could be just be a coin flip but I think an army couldn’t save Kevin.

A lot of this pick is based on getting to rewrite the song lyrics for fun. Don’t take it as a well thought out pick.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Readers’ pick: Raul Rosas Jr. (100%)

Tommy: Should be a comfortable win for Rosas Jr. I think the UFC have maybe pushed him a bit too quickly and should take there time with him. Mitchell should not be much of a challenge. Rosas Jr. by submission round one.

DJNI: I think Terrence Mitchell will win because Raul Rosas is just to green.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Readers’ pick: Daniel Zellhuber (68.8%)

Tommy: Hopefully Zellhuber learns from his last fight maybe a bit of octagon fright happened the last time. Up until he looked realty good long reach and decent KO power. He should be the fresher fighter and have enough for the good but inconsistent Giagos. Zellhuber wins by Decision.

DJNI: Daniel Zellhuber is the bigger better fighter. He’s taller and has a 6 inch reach advantage. I don’t think Giagos will be able to over come that.

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Readers’ pick: Fernando Padilla (75%)

Tommy: Could be a good fight this one both coming in after good wins. I think Padilla is younger and better KO power and catches Nelson. Padilla by KO, round 2.

DJNI: I don’t have a good read on this one. I’m gonna say Fernando for the height, reach, age advantage.

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Readers’ pick: Lupita Godinez (81.3%)

Tommy: This is Godinez’s fight to lose she’s a better grappler better striker and better anywhere the fight goes. The only way Reed wins is if Godinez neglects her wrestling advantage and it ends in a macho striking match. Godinez does enough on the feet and in the wrestling for a comfortable win. Godinez by Decision.

DJNI: Godinez for her wrestling.

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Readers’ pick: Roman Kopylov (87.5%)

Tommy: Kopylov is the better striker and should be able to piece Fremd up on the feet especially with him taking it on short notice. Kopylov by KO, round 2.

DJNI: I think Kopylov is much better striker and he’s on a decent run having won his last 3 fights.

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Readers’ pick: Edgar Chairez (81.3%)

Tommy: Think this is a handpicked match up for Chairez. Lacerda will be dangerous with wild strikes and come after him hard and then gas hard like always. Chairez wins by second round KO.

DJNI: Chairez because Lacerda appears to be 0 in 3 in the UFC, all finishes, and Chairez took Tatsuro

Taira to a decision.

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Readers’ pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (56.3%)

Tommy: Going to go with the underdog on this one. Do like Cortez, but I think Jasmine will use her length and power to secure the win as Cortez does have a tendency to gas late on. Plus I need to pick a couple of underdogs to climb the league. Jasudavicius wins by Decision

DJNI: I’ll say Cortez for having better grappling skills and she’s the younger fighter with roughly the same amount of experience.

Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes

Readers’ pick: Charlie Campbell (81.3%)

Tommy: Campbell should be able to finish this quite early. Reyes hasn’t fought in 6 years. I think Campbell will overwhelm him and secure the KO. Campbell by KO, round 1.

DJNI: Campbell, I can pick a guy who’s been out 6 years and had back issues.

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Readers’ pick: Josefine Knutsson (81.3%)

Tommy: Again doesn’t look like much of a contest this one. Mann is fairly decent but doesn’t excel anywhere. Knutsson is a better striker wrestler and I can see a finish in this one. Knuttson, second round KO.

DJNI: I’ll go with Knutsson. I have no idea who either of these women are so I’m basing this entirely off the bloodyelbow staff picks.

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Raul Rosas Jr. (56.3%), Kevin Holland (37.5%).

Tommy: Shevchenko will excel and show why she’s the best and win the title back. Kopylov also will look impressive and secure a hard KO of Fremd.

DJNI: Edgar Chairez because his opponent has been finished in all of his UFC fights so no reason to think this won’t end in a finish as well. Roman Kopylov because I believe all of his wins in the UFC have been finished. So I think he’ll keep it going and get another. Hopefully in spectacular fashion.

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena (68.8%)

Tommy: Grasso vs Shevchenko. Both will come to fight, Grasso won’t give her belt up easy and should be a great fight between two great ladies.

DJNI: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, because they’re both good fighters and it’s a 5 round fight. This should make for some good action and momentum shifts.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena (50%).

Tommy: Grasso vs Shevchenko. Is there a new force or will one of the most elite ladies in MMA in Shevchenko come back and get her belt back. Can’t wait for this one to be honest. Another late night for me 🤪

DJNI: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko, it has the highest stakes, it’s 5 rounds, the fighters are good, and there’s a bit of extra seasoning with Grasso having just taken Shevchenko’s belt.

Leaderboard

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 24 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 181 110 291 0.622 9-3 10 2 Jeremy 171 120 291 0.588 8-4 14 3 Adam Law 170 121 291 0.584 8-4 16 4 Just Simon 166 125 291 0.570 8-4 13 5 Luke G 165 126 291 0.567 8-4 13 6 ZeistPriest 159 110 269 0.591 8-4 12 7 NickyBonz 149 94 243 0.613 7-6 10 8 Tommy 142 65 207 0.686 10-2 9 9 BearHands 138 132 270 0.511 8-4 10 10 DJNi 129 98 227 0.568 9-3 10 11 Arran D 80 50 130 0.615 6-7 9 12 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 13 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 14 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 15 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 16 heresgary 55 51 106 0.519 9-3 3 17 Thomas G 38 33 71 0.535 6-7 1 18 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 19 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1 20 Will Burns 35 22 57 0.614 8-4 3

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author