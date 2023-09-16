Noche UFC: Raul Rosas, Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell live stream results and play-by-play

Tonight’s Noche UFC card features the return of grappling phenom Raul Rosas Jr. The young prodigy suffered his first loss this past April at the hands of Christian Rodriguez. Rosas said in an interview this week that he hopes to be able to showcase all the improvements he’s made since that fight. Time to put those to the test against Terrence Mitchell, who did not fare well in his UFC debut against Cameron Saaiman.
Preview
Raul Rosas Jr. wowed in his UFC debut, securing a quick rear-naked choke in the first round to gain the victory. His sophomore effort wouldn’t find him as fortunate, though. He was soundly beaten by the aforementioned Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Raul is still very young with plenty of room for improvement. We’ll see if his proclaimed improvements pass muster.
Terrence Mitchell is one of the very few fighters these days that made it onto the UFC roster without the benefit of the Contender Series. Hailing from Alaska, Mitchell has spent all his career on the regional scene with the exception of his UFC debut—the loss to Saaiman. Terrence doesn’t have the luxury of youth and he’s already got one loss in the hole against low level competition. This is very likely a must-win situation for him.
Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.
Raul Rosas, Jr.
- Unranked at bantamweight
- 7-1 record with 1 knockout wins and 5 submission wins
- POTN x1
- FOTN x0
- Longest UFC winning streak: 1
- Current streak: 1 loss
Terrence Mitchell
- Unranked at bantamweight
- 14-3 record with 6 knockout wins and 8 submission wins
- POTN x0
- FOTN x0
- Longest UFC winning streak: 0
- Current streak: 1 loss
Raul Rosas, Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results
Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – UFC Flyweight Championship: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- – Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- – Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
- – Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
- – Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – Strawweight: Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
- – Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
- – Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- – Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- – Lightweight: Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
- – Strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Start date and time
The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.
