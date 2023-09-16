Noche UFC: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena live stream results and play-by-play

Tonight the Noche UFC card goes down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The co-main event features what will likely end up being an absolute firestorm in Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena. The two men are well versed in all areas, are durable and have legitimate KO power. It’s a great pairing and a fine way to set the stage for the headliner.
Noche UFC marks the quick turnarounds of both men. It’s been only eight weeks since Jack Della Maddalena last fought. That bout saw him in a tough battle with newcomer Bassil Hafez. He would emerge the victor via split decision and would also take home fight of the night honors.
For Kevin Holland, the return trip to the octagon has been even shorter. It’s been just six weeks since he last felt UFC canvas beneath his feet, but activity seems to be a familiar concept to Mr. Holland, as this will be his fourth bout in 371 days. At that rate, we may see Kevin entering Cowboy Cerrone’s realm of nonstop schedule.
Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.
Kevin Holland
- Ranked No. 13 at welterweight
- 25-9 record with 14 knockout wins and 7 submission wins
- POTN x6
- FOTN x1
- Longest UFC winning streak: 5
- Current streak: 2 wins
Jack Della Maddalena
- Ranked No. 14 at welterweight
- 15-2 record with 11 knockout wins and 2 submission wins
- POTN x3
- FOTN x1
- Longest UFC winning streak: 5
- Current streak: 5 wins
Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results
Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – UFC Flyweight Championship: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- – Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- – Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
- – Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
- – Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – Strawweight: Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
- – Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
- – Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- – Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- – Lightweight: Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
- – Strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Start date and time
The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.
