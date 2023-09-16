Noche UFC: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena live stream results and play-by-play

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / Jeff Swinger

Tonight the Noche UFC card goes down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The co-main event features what will likely end up being an absolute firestorm in Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena. The two men are well versed in all areas, are durable and have legitimate KO power. It’s a great pairing and a fine way to set the stage for the headliner.

Preview

Noche UFC marks the quick turnarounds of both men. It’s been only eight weeks since Jack Della Maddalena last fought. That bout saw him in a tough battle with newcomer Bassil Hafez. He would emerge the victor via split decision and would also take home fight of the night honors.

For Kevin Holland, the return trip to the octagon has been even shorter. It’s been just six weeks since he last felt UFC canvas beneath his feet, but activity seems to be a familiar concept to Mr. Holland, as this will be his fourth bout in 371 days. At that rate, we may see Kevin entering Cowboy Cerrone’s realm of nonstop schedule.

Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.

Kevin Holland

Ranked No. 13 at welterweight

25-9 record with 14 knockout wins and 7 submission wins

POTN x6

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 2 wins

Jack Della Maddalena

Ranked No. 14 at welterweight

15-2 record with 11 knockout wins and 2 submission wins

POTN x3

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 5 wins

Noche UFC co-main event preview

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

