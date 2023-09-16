Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 – Fight card, start time, live streams

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko headlines Saturday's UFC fight night card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/xLouisxGrassex

Noche UFC Preview

It’s time for Noche UFC!

After a shocking PPV this past Saturday in Australia, the world’s premiere MMA league is heading back to home soil for Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2, which is happening tonight (September 16th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC’s flyweight belt will be up for grabs in the main event when the champion, Alexa Grasso, rematches the longtime reigning champ that she took the title from, Valentina Shevchenko. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Grasso totally surprised the world when she submitted Shevchenko with a rear-naked choke at UFC 285 back in March. It was an opportunistic back take to counter a spinning attack that put Alexa into position to sink the choke. Was it a fluke? That take seems awfully disrespectful. It was a high Figh-q moment for Grasso, and the RNC is probably her strongest sub. Valentina was crushing the competition as champion, and definitely has the tools to get her belt back, but she hasn’t been he dominant self as of late.

BANGER ALERT!!! The co-main event for Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 promises to please the MMA gods when always-entertaining Kevin Holland tussles with fellow knockout artist (and rising prospect) Jack Della Maddalena. Holland has been competing against some elite competition as of late, and is fresh off of an exceptional D’arce choke on Michael Chiesa back in July. It’ll be interesting to see how Kevin approaches someone with the striking polish of a JDM.

JDM struggled in his last outing against UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez, but to be fair, Jack had that weird situation where he lost his opponent during fight-week. That forced him to have to cut weight twice in two weeks in order to get on the following week’s fight card. Holland is someone who always shows up, so JDM can be confident that he will only have to do one weight cut before getting to fight.

Speaking of prospects, the 18-year-old bantamweight, Raul Rosas Jr. will look to rebound after his first career loss by taking on TUF 24 veteran, Terrence Mitchell. The young grappler in Rosas had a rough go against Christian Rodriguez, and the 33-year-old Mitchell was stopped with ground strikes in his UFC debut. Fun fact: Mitchell made his professional in 2009, when Raul was just four-years-old.

Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Full fight card

Main card

– Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko: (W) Flyweight Title

– Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Welterweight

– Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell: Bantamweight

– Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos: Lightweight

– Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson: Featherweight

Prelims

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 takes place on September 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

What comes after Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2?

The next event after Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 is UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot, and this event will happen on September 23rd from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining that card will be the UFC’s #6 ranked lightweight, Rafael Fiziev, taking on the #7 ranked, Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event here is where the promotion’s #10 ranked featherweight, Bryce Mitchell, makes his return to action by facing the #12 ranked, Dan Ige.

