Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko full fight video

Noche UFC is a rematch of this instant classic

Noche UFC is headlined by a rematch between UFC women’s flyweight champ Alexa Grasso and ex-champ Valentina Shevchenko. To build up some hype for the bouts the UFC has generously made the first fight free and fully available on YouTube.

Grasso’s win was a shocking upset

Going into UFC 285 this March, Shevchenko was coming off seven straight successful title defenses and few expected Alexa Grasso to be the challenger to end her reign.

As we described it at the time:

“Throughout the fight, the No. 6 ranked contender found success on the feet against the former UFC flyweight champion. Grasso set the tone early, wobbling Shevchenko with several combinations and forcing her to retreat to the fence. Eventually, the ‘Bullet’ would resort to her wrestling to get Grasso on the ground in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, Shevchenko made a huge mistake when she threw a spinning kick at Grasso. The Mexican fighter jumped on her back, worked her way to the rear-naked choke and squeezed until Shevchenko tapped. That was the first submission loss of her professional career. WOW!”

The Twitter reactions showed the magnitude of the upset:

Wow Mexico got another one🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

😱😱😱 — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 5, 2023

Shevchenko vows to correct ‘stupid situation’ that led to her loss

“I’m getting ready for this rematch and I know what I have to do,” said Shevchenko at a guest fighter Q&A (video provided by MMA Fighting). “Yeah, I’m just getting ready. I’m refocused and retaking everything. I am in this fight in martial arts for so long, like 30 years. For 30 years, people have three careers in martial arts. But I’m still here. I’m still saying I’m the best. I’ll have my chance to say it again when I fight next Alexa.

“For me, she’s a great fighter,” continued Shevchenko. “She did what she did in the fight, but she is a chance fighter. During the fight, [she is] doing not much, conserving the energy, and waiting for a chance. But actually, if there is no chance, where is the victory? There is no victory. I know she’s going to be ready for this exact chance. But the question, if she will be given this chance? No.”

The challenger moved forward, hopping on Shevchenko and applying the submission that forced her to tap.

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts,” said Shevchenko. “You’re winning the fight all around, all three rounds, no doubt. And a stupid situation can change the whole game. This is the part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa, and I know that I’m stronger and if not this spinning kick, [it] would be a different result.”

Noche UFC quick results

Check out everything that went down at Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 here!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author