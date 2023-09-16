Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live stream results and play-by-play

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo / Louis Grasse

Tonight’s Noche UFC card probably should have been in Mexico since it celebrates Mexican independence, but we are beggars, and by virtue of that, we cannot be choosers. So, here we are, in sunny Las Vegas, about to bear witness to the rematch between flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the division, Valentina Shevchenko. Which woman will end up with her arm raised in victory with the belt around her waist?

Preview

Noche UFC will provide the battlegrounds for these two flyweight titans. The first fight saw Grasso’s strength and striking make Shevchenko look very mortal, and in the fourth round, the longtime champ fell victim to a face crank submission. Many in the community believe Valentina was running away with the fight before the finish, and that is reflected in the odds.

When the two first met this past March, Alexa was pretty darned close to a 6-1 underdog. This time out, the odds are much closer, but Grasso still remains the underdog at the time of this writing. Valentina has already vowed to show “no mercy” in the rematch. Grasso remains focused on her goal of retaining the belt. Will she be able to capture victory again from the one of the most dominant champs in UFC history? We’ll soon have our answer.

Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.

Alexa Grasso

Champion at flyweight (W)

16-3 record with 4 knockout wins and 2 submission wins

POTN x1

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 5 wins

Valentina Shevchenko

Ranked No. 1 at flyweight

23-4 record with 8 knockout wins and 7 submission wins

POTN x3

FOTN x0

Longest UFC winning streak: 9

Current streak: 1 loss

Noche UFC main event preview

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results

Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.

