Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live stream results and play-by-play

Tonight’s Noche UFC card probably should have been in Mexico since it celebrates Mexican independence, but we are beggars, and by virtue of that, we cannot be choosers. So, here we are, in sunny Las Vegas, about to bear witness to the rematch between flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the former queen of the division, Valentina Shevchenko. Which woman will end up with her arm raised in victory with the belt around her waist?
Noche UFC will provide the battlegrounds for these two flyweight titans. The first fight saw Grasso’s strength and striking make Shevchenko look very mortal, and in the fourth round, the longtime champ fell victim to a face crank submission. Many in the community believe Valentina was running away with the fight before the finish, and that is reflected in the odds.
When the two first met this past March, Alexa was pretty darned close to a 6-1 underdog. This time out, the odds are much closer, but Grasso still remains the underdog at the time of this writing. Valentina has already vowed to show “no mercy” in the rematch. Grasso remains focused on her goal of retaining the belt. Will she be able to capture victory again from the one of the most dominant champs in UFC history? We’ll soon have our answer.
Let’s take a look at how these two stack up as far as stats and accolades. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised. Check out our Noche UFC staff picks while you’re here.
Alexa Grasso
- Champion at flyweight (W)
- 16-3 record with 4 knockout wins and 2 submission wins
- POTN x1
- FOTN x1
- Longest UFC winning streak: 5
- Current streak: 5 wins
Valentina Shevchenko
- Ranked No. 1 at flyweight
- 23-4 record with 8 knockout wins and 7 submission wins
- POTN x3
- FOTN x0
- Longest UFC winning streak: 9
- Current streak: 1 loss
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Round 4
Coming soon…
Round 5
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko II quick results
Noche UFC Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – UFC Flyweight Championship: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- – Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- – Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
- – Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
- – Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)
- – Strawweight: Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
- – Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
- – Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- – Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- – Lightweight: Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
- – Strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Start date and time
The Noche UFC main card begins streaming at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The prelims also stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Main event cage walks are set tentatively for 12:00 a.m. ET.
