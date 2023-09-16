Subscribe
Boxing Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez
0

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez: Live results, highlights, fight card and start time

Get all the details you need to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez here.

By: Kristen King | 7 seconds ago
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez is the latest Top Rank offering | Credit: Top Rank

Preview of tonight‘s card

Luis Alberto Lopez returns for the next defense of his IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez tonight. After winning the title with a decision against Josh Warrington, ‘El Venado‘ retained it with a stunning (T)KO of Michael Conlan this past May. Gonzalez recently returned to the win column with a decision against Enrique Vivas. Since suffering his first professional loss to Shakur Stevenson, the former WBO International featherweight title-holder has alternated between wins and losses in his next five appearances.

Another top name featured at the event is Xander Zayas, the Puerto Rican phenom who gets a tough test in Roberto Valenzuela for his next trip to the ring.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez Results and highlights

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2) 🇲🇽 vs. Joet Gonzalez (26-3) 🇺🇸; featherweight
  • – Xander Zayas (17-0) 🇵🇷 def. Roberto Valenzuela (21-5) 🇲🇽 via TKO, round 5 (0:42); junior middleweight

Prelims

  • Ruben Villa (21-1) 🇺🇸 def. Brandon Valdes (15-4) 🇨🇴 via unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74); featherweight

Start date and time

Lopez vs. Gonzalez goes down tonight, live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT, with the Lopez vs. Gonzalez ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m PT.

Tickets

Tickets for Lopez vs. Gonzalez are available here.

Live streams

For US viewers, you can watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

For UK and Ireland viewers, watch Lopez vs. Gonzalez on Sky Sports.

Thanks June!

