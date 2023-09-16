KSW 86: Live results and highlights, start time, streams

KSW 86 does down on Sat., Sept. 16, in Poland | Credit: KSW on Twitter

Results and highlights

Miljan Zdravkovic (7-0) 🇷🇸 def Mariusz Joniak (11-5) 🇵🇱 via KO at 4:16 of Rd 1; bantamweight

Oskar Szczepaniak (5-1) 🇵🇱 def. Adrian Gralak (5-2-1) 🇵🇱 via KO at 4:29 of Rd 1; welterweight

Preview

For the fourth time, Jakub Wikłacz and Sebastian Przybysz square off, as their tetralogy officially comes to an end at KSW 86 TODAY, Saturday, September 16, 2023. The pair first met in a different promotion — Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) — where Wikłacz got his first win against Przybysz via decision. A few years after, they rematched in KSW, and this time, Przybysz evened the score with a third-round (T)KO in 2020. After their rematch, Wikłacz and Przybysz rattled off a few wins until they were paired again in 2022 with a KSW championship on the line. In a ‘Fight of the Night‘ outing, Wikłacz improved to 2-1 against Przybysz, as ‘Masa‘ scored a split decision over ‘Sebić‘.

Now, the pair get to do it again at KSW 86, so tune in to see how this rivalry ends.

KSW 86 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

– Mariusz Joniak (11-4) 🇵🇱 vs. Miljan Zdravkovic (6-0) 🇷🇸; bantamweight

– Oskar Szczepaniak (4-1) 🇵🇱 vs. Adrian Gralak (5-1-1) 🇵🇱; welterweight

KSW 86 goes down on Sat., Sept. 16, live from the Hala Orbita in Wrocław, Poland. The event starts at 7 p.m. local time, which is 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for KSW 86 are available here.

Live streams

For US viewers, you can watch KSW 86 on KSWTV.com for $9.99. For international viewers in Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, watch KSW 86 on Viaplay.

