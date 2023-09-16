Karate Combat 41: Chelmiah vs. Tebuev – Live results stream, highlights and fight card updates

Eoghan Chelmiah vs. Myrza-Bek Tebuev headlines tonight's Karate Combat 41 live fight card | Karate Combat

Join us as we cover Karate Combat 41, which is going on tonight (September 16th) from the Altos de Chavón in La Romana, Dominican Republic. UFC/MMA legends Georges St. Pierre and Bas Rutten will be on commentary detail, providing some audio for the nine scheduled bouts. This fight card is showcasing a bunch of native talent from the D.R. plus a couple of UFC veterans, and will be capped off by a Karate Combat bantamweight title fight. The fight card is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Karate Combat’s bantamweight champion, Eoghan Chelmiah, is looking to defend his crown for the third time by taking on ‘The King’ Myrza-Bek Tebuev. After defending his belt in a rematch with Ilies Mardhi, Eoghan took a controversial split decision over Jesús Paucarcaja Lopez. From there it was supposed to be the Lopez rematch, but a botched weight cut from Jesús ended up in a canceled fight. Chelmiah has been waiting awhile to put in some work, and tonight he finally gets his chance.

The term ‘tough’ gets thrown around combat sports way too often. Calling a fighter ‘tough’ is right on par with saying that a heavyweight has knockout power. With that being said, Tebuev is in fact tough. The man suffered a cracked skull in one of his matches, and still walked away with the win. Like, what?? How does that even happen? Fully recovered from the fracture, Myrza-Bek steps in there tonight to try to win himself a world title.

Also on the KC 41 main card, longtime UFC mainstay, Sam Alvey, makes his Karate Combat debut against Brazil’s Adam Rosa. Alvey may have channeled his inner Daniel Cormier when stepping on scales, appearing to grab the towel while weighing in. The commission didn’t catch it, Alvey made 206, and the fight is officially on. Rosa will be giving up some size here, but does hold the edge in KC Pit experience.

Karate Combat 41 kicks off live tonight with prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET, and will melt right into the main card. The full event is available for free on the KC YouTube channel, as well as towards the bottom of this page.

This entire event can be watched in full on Karate Combat’s YouTube accounts for free. You can watch that video stream below once it becomes available.

