Bloody Elbow partners with Revgear — 20% discounts

Bloody Elbow readers get 20% off RevGear merchandise.

By: Bloody Elbow | 1 hour ago
Some of you may have noticed a slight difference on the Bloody Elbow header items above.

Over the years you, our trusted readers, have inquired many times about the best source for MMA gear and supplies. We heard you, and have been working on it. Over the last 3 months we have looked at that marketplace very carefully, first and foremost for quality you can count on, but secondly, for a company that would give our readers the best discount.

Today we are pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the MMA gear market.

Bloody Elbow x RevGear

You can find the discount here at this link. For the next 90 days, they will be offering a 20% discount for Bloody Elbow readers.

We will also have other exciting news in the future involving something related that’s long been requested, so keep an eye out for that.

