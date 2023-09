ONE Friday Fights 33: Results, highlights and free live stream

Preview of ONE Friday Fights 33

ONE Championship returns to Thailand with Muay Thai-heavy event, ONE Friday Fights 33 today (Sept. 15, 2023). Headlining is a 150-pound catchweight between Yod-IQ PK Saenchai and Alexey Balyko. So far, the 21-year-old is 2-0 in ONE, scoring a second-round (T)KO of Samuel Bielen and a decision against Mavlud Tupiev at ONE Friday Fights 10 and ONE Friday Fights 20, respectively. Standing in front of the PK Saenchai representative is Balyko, who fights for the first time in the ONE ring. The 30-year-old is 1-2 as a pro, with his only win coming against Arsalan Jamalpour.

Before we get to 11 (!) straight Muay Thai fights, ONE is also featuring a pair of MMA fights that start the show.

ONE Friday Fights 33 goes down today, Sept. 15, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m ET.

Picture-perfect ๐Ÿ’ช Yamin ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ stops Zhang Jinhu with a nasty elbow in Round 3!#ONEFridayFights33

๐ŸŒ Also available onโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/OmLN7uUJWc — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 15, 2023

Teeyai and Ayad Albadr throw down! ๐Ÿ‘#ONEFridayFights33

๐ŸŒ Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/WoAKAnJWH9 September 15, 2023

โ€“ Junior Fairtex ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ def. Zehra Dogan ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ท by TKO at 2:36 of Round 2 (Muay Thai)

Junior ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ batters Zehra Doganโ€™s body for the comeback TKO in Round 2! ๐Ÿ”ฅ#ONEFridayFights33

๐ŸŒ Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDLโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/VOKtdXo8aR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 15, 2023

โ€“ Ismail Khan ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ def. Cho Joon Gun ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:10 of Round 3 (MMA)

Ismail Khan ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ scores the slick submission over Cho Joon Goon via third-round rear-naked choke ๐Ÿฅ‹#ONEFridayFights33

๐ŸŒ Also available onโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/HNkxWMIaHY — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 15, 2023

โ€“ Rabindra Dhant ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ตdef. Torepchi Dongak ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ by TKO at 1:55 of Round 3 (MMA)

Rabindra Dhant ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ต starts the show with a dominant TKO of Torepchi Dongak! ๐Ÿ’ช#ONEFridayFights33

๐ŸŒ Also available onโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/ShlwSHn7ra — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 15, 2023

Tickets

Tickets for ONE Friday Fights 33 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand are available here.

Live streams

This event is set to stream live on the official YouTube channel of ONE Championship. You can watch that here.

