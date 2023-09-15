‘A total war’ — Luis Alberto Lopez predicts an exciting title defense against Joet Gonzalez

Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez faceoff during weigh-ins ahead of their fight on Sept. 15 | Credit: IMAGO, The Corpus Christi Caller Times by Angela Piazza.

Luis Alberto Lopez wants to go to war against Joet Gonzalez on Friday. After upsetting Josh Warrington for the IBF featherweight championship in England, ‘El Venado’ returned to the ring for his first defense against Michael Conlan in front of a pro-Conlan crowd in Northern Ireland. In yet another upset, Lopez sent Conlan to the canvas with an uppercut that had his corner throw in the towel.

After his win against Conlan, Lopez sent this warning to his fellow champions: “I hope all the world champions at the featherweight division are ready for ‘Venado’ Lopez. I’m coming for all of them. I want all their belts. One by one, I’m taking all their belts with me to Mexico.” As he sets out for a future clash against the likes of Robeisy Ramirez or Leigh Wood, the 30-year-old has to get through his next challenger in Gonzalez.

Luis Alberto Lopez wants a KO in his next defense

For Luis Alberto Lopez, the goal is to add Joet Gonzalez to his highlight-reel in a way no other fighter has yet to do.

“It will be total war,” said Lopez during his pre-fight press conference. “When there are two hungry Mexicans in the ring, it’s a real war. I have made it my mission in this fight to knock him out. Joet has done everything that has been put in front of him in the ring, but my goal right now is to knock him out.

“I respect him,” continued Lopez. “I respect him a lot. He has done great in his career, but this title is not going anywhere. Once we get in the ring, the respect is out the window. I’m taking the title back to my family and most importantly, back to Mexico.”

Last chance for Joet Gonzalez?

Despite starting his career at 23-0, Joet Gonzalez has wavered in some of his past fights. Having said that, his recent losses have come against top-tier names such as Shakur Stevenson, Emmanuel Navarrete and Issac Dogboe, the latter of whom he lost the WBO International featherweight championship to a year ago.

Ahead of his fight with Lopez, the 29-year-old recognizes that this could be the final time he fights for a championship. And with that added motivation, he hopes he can do enough to dethrone Lopez.

“I’m expecting a great fight,” said Gonzalez. “A great fight. Like he said, a Mexican fight. It’s a big day for Mexico. I’m expecting a great fight. All I got to do is win. Plain and simple. Just win and become the new IBF world champion.

“This is it,” continued Gonzalez. “I can’t go home again empty-handed. I’m bringing that belt back home.”

When is Lopez vs. Gonzalez?

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez goes down tonight, Sept. 15, live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for all your live results, highlights and more.

