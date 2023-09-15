Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez: Start time and live streams for tonight’s card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez is the latest Top Rank offering | Credit: Top Rank

Preview of tonight‘s card

Luis Alberto Lopez returns for the next defense of his IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez tonight. After winning the title with a decision against Josh Warrington, ‘El Venado‘ retained it with a stunning (T)KO of Michael Conlan this past May. Gonzalez recently returned to the win column with a decision against Enrique Vivas. Since suffering his first professional loss to Shakur Stevenson, the former WBO International featherweight title-holder has alternated between wins and losses in his next five appearances.

Another top name featured at the event is Xander Zayas, the Puerto Rican phenom who gets a tough test in Roberto Valenzuela for his next trip to the ring.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez full fight card

Main card

– Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2) 🇲🇽 vs. Joet Gonzalez (26-3) 🇺🇸; featherweight

– Xander Zayas (16-0) 🇵🇷 vs. Roberto Valenzuela (21-4) 🇲🇽; junior middleweight

– Emiliano Vargas (6-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Alejandro Guardado (5-0) 🇪🇸; lightweight

Prelims

Lopez vs. Gonzalez goes down tonight, live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT, with the Lopez vs. Gonzalez ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m PT.

Tickets

Tickets for Lopez vs. Gonzalez are available here.

Live streams

For US viewers, you can watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

For UK and Ireland viewers, watch Lopez vs. Gonzalez on Sky Sports.

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author