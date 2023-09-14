UFC hall of famer arrested for DUI (again), just before comeback

Pat Miletich fights Thomas Denny in 2020. - Kevin E. Schmidt

Former UFC welterweight champion Pat Miletich hasn’t been having the easiest time lately, at least not when it comes to making headlines in the news. Back in 2021, the Bettendorf, IA native was shown the door by LFA—seemingly for his participation in the January 6th riots in Washington, DC, which saw Trump supporters swarm the nation’s capitol, hoping to overturn the election of President Joe Biden. Although Miletich himself did not appear to take part in any criminal activity.

That incident was also the apparent tipping point for the souring of the relationship between Miletich and a former student of his, onetime CM Punk opponent Mike Jackson. Jackson took to his personal blog and social media disparaging the man he once considered a close friend after photos surfaced of Miletich alongside noted far right agitators. Actions from Jackson, that Miletich feels directly resulted in his release from LFA.

Jackson has kept up his public antagonizing of Miletich for years now, to the point that the two men are set to settle their dispute inside the cage. That is if Miletich can actually make it there without getting arrested.

Ex-UFC champ Pat Miletich arrested on suspicion of third DUI

Just one month out from the fight between Pat Miletich and Mike Jackson at Caged Aggression 36: Bad Blood, the UFC hall of famer has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Local ABC affiliate KWQC reported the news, stating that a “wrong way driver,” identified as Miletich crossed an embankment before stopping his vehicle at a nearby Shell station.

Police reports state that the responding officer had to wake Miletich and ask him to put his still idling car into park. The 55-year-old reportedly admitted that he had been drinking wine, but refused to submit to a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer. However, officers noted vegetation caught on Miletich’s vehicle, consistent with nearby damage to plantings, in corroboration with reports of his erratic driving. Miletich was also said to have displayed bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and unsteady balance.

Pat Miletich was charged by the Bettendorf Police Department for his third OWI offence. Miletich was released on $5000 bail.

Miletich was supposed to be in attendance for his press conference with Mike Jackson tonight for his fight at Caged Aggression #CagedAggression pic.twitter.com/fR659hfxre — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) September 14, 2023

Miletich was taken into custody and later released on $5,000 bail. He has two prior convictions for drunk driving, the first in March of 2019, the second in June of 2021.

Miletich vs. Jackson fight still on

Despite Miletich’s recent alleged actions and arrest, it doesn’t look like he’s put his upcoming MMA return in danger. At least not for now. MMA Junkie reports that sources close to the situation do not expect the fight will be cancelled.

In fact, Miletich and Jackson apparently put on a live press conference for their upcoming fight just hours after his release from jail. Miletich’s arrest does not seem to have been addressed at any point during the media event.

Caged Aggression 36 is a two-day event, starting on October 13th and concluding with the catchweight 175-lb grudge match between Miletich and Jackson the following day. The events will feature a mix of amateur and professional bouts.

