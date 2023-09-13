ONE Friday Fights 33: Free live stream, fight card, start time

Preview of ONE Friday Fights 33

ONE Championship returns to Thailand with Muay Thai-heavy event, ONE Friday Fights 33 this Friday. Headlining is a 150-pound catchweight between Yod-IQ PK Saenchai and Alexey Balyko. So far, the 21-year-old is 2-0 in ONE, scoring a second-round (T)KO of Samuel Bielen and a decision against Mavlud Tupiev at ONE Friday Fights 10 and ONE Friday Fights 20, respectively. Standing in front of the PK Saenchai representative is Balyko, who fights for the first time in the ONE ring. The 30-year-old is 1-2 as a pro, with his only win coming against Arsalan Jamalpour.

Before we get to 11 (!) straight Muay Thai fights, ONE is also featuring a pair of MMA fights that start the show.

ONE Friday Fights 33 goes down on Friday, Sept. 15, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m ET.

Fight card

Tickets

Tickets for ONE Friday Fights 33 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand are available here.

Live streams

This event is set to stream live on the official YouTube channel of ONE Championship. You can watch that here.

Stream will appear here closer to the event.

