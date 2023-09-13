Subscribe
MMA News Muay Thai ONE Championship
0

ONE Friday Fights 33: Free live stream, fight card, start time

ONE Friday Fights 33 is live on Friday night. Check out all the details here for how you can watch the whole fight card live and for free.

By: Kristen King | 3 mins ago
ONE Friday Fights 33: Free live stream, fight card, start time

Preview of ONE Friday Fights 33

ONE Championship returns to Thailand with Muay Thai-heavy event, ONE Friday Fights 33 this Friday. Headlining is a 150-pound catchweight between Yod-IQ PK Saenchai and Alexey Balyko. So far, the 21-year-old is 2-0 in ONE, scoring a second-round (T)KO of Samuel Bielen and a decision against Mavlud Tupiev at ONE Friday Fights 10 and ONE Friday Fights 20, respectively. Standing in front of the PK Saenchai representative is Balyko, who fights for the first time in the ONE ring. The 30-year-old is 1-2 as a pro, with his only win coming against Arsalan Jamalpour.

Before we get to 11 (!) straight Muay Thai fights, ONE is also featuring a pair of MMA fights that start the show.

Start time and date

ONE Friday Fights 33 goes down on Friday, Sept. 15, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m ET.

Fight card

Tickets

Tickets for ONE Friday Fights 33 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand are available here.

Live streams

This event is set to stream live on the official YouTube channel of ONE Championship. You can watch that here.

Stream will appear here closer to the event.

Thank you for reading this article. You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Francis Ngannou sets record straight on ONE Championship and BKFC’s ‘two-faced’ negotiation claims
Ngannou sets record straight on ONE and BKFC's 'two-faced' negotiation claims
Kristen King | May 18
ONE Championship preparing ‘biggest offer on the table’ for Francis Ngannou
ONE preparing 'biggest offer on the table' for Francis Ngannou
Kristen King | April 27
Read more stories