Karate Combat 41: Chelmiah vs. Tebuev – Fight card, start time, live streams

Eoghan Chelmiah vs. FMyrza-Bek Tebuev headlines Karate Combat 41 from the Dominican Republic | Eddie Mercado

Preview

The world’s first full contact Karate league, Karate Combat, is headed to the awe-inspiring Altos de Chavón in La Romana, Dominican Republic this Saturday (September 16th) for Karate Combat 41: Chelmiah vs. Tebuev. The unique host location is a re-creation of a 16th-century Mediterranean–style village, and their Greek amphitheater is where the fans and fighters will find the Pit. This fight card is comprised of a bantamweight title fight main event, the Karate Combat debut of longtime UFC veteran Sam Alvey, plus a handful of Dominican talent putting on for a home crowd.

Headlining KC 41 will be the bantamweight champion from Ireland, Eoghan Chelmiah, defending against ‘The King’ Myrza-Bek Tebuev from Russia. Chelmiah has passed each of his five tests thus far in the Karate Combat Pit, but in what was supposed to be his sixth match and third title defense at KC 38, his opponent Jesús Paucarcaja Lopez was unable to make weight for their rematch. Lopez lost his chance at a title, and although Eoghan was left without a fight, he’s now heading to the DR.

Getting his shot at KC gold will be Tebuev, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. Myrza-Bek isn’t known for tipping the scales heavy, so hopefully there won’t be any weight-cutting issues there. Fun fact: Tebuev’s last opponent was none other than Jesús Paucarcaja Lopez, and he walked away from that with a decision victory. Myrza-Bek has shown a strong gas tank in his KC career, but this will be his first attempt at going five-rounds.

Also on the Karate Combat 41 fight card will be the promotional debut for former UFC mainstay, Sam Alvey, who will be facing Brazilian karateka, Adam Rosa. Alvey had 24-fights in the UFC, plus two TUF exhibitions. Since his departure from the UFC, Sam picked up a win in on the Georgia regional circuit, and now he’s trying his hand at full contact karate. As for Rosa, he made his KC debut at KC 39, dropping a game decision to Zackaria Benbouchta. Just for clarification, this is a heavyweight bout, but the KC heavyweight division is 205-pounds.

Bloody Elbow will be on location for this event, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the hustle and bustle. The start time for this KC 41 fight card is set for 6:00 pm ET.

Karate Combat 41 Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Karate Combat 41 takes place on September 16th, at the Altos de Chavón in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The event starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen be in the Dominican Republic, and would like to attend Karate Combat 41, then event tickets are available by clicking HERE.

Live streams

This entire event can be watched in full on Karate Combat’s YouTube accounts for free. You can watch that video stream below once it becomes available.

Our exclusive Sam Alvey interview

Disclosure: Karate Combat is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author