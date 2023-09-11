Sumo Stomp! Aki Basho results and highlights: Day 2

Sumo's san'yaku. IMAGO/Kyodo News

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo is nearing the home stretch with the Aki basho (or Fall tournament) getting underway this Sunday from the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Last time out the rikishi had to battle the sweltering conditions in Nagoya. So the cooler weather in Tokyo will likely be appreciated as they battle each other over the next 15 days.

Hoshoryu won the tournament in Nagoya, as well as a promotion to the rank of ozeki. At the Aki Basho plenty of eyes will be on him and his rival Kirishima (who was promoted to ozeki after the tournament that preceded Nagoya) to see which of them can take the next leap and become the sports’ next yokozuna.

For a more in-depth preview of the 2023 aki basho, go here.

Aki Banzuke (Sumo rankings)

Result East Rank West Result 0-0-2 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 2-0 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 1-1 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 1-1 1-1 Daieisho 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Wakamotoharu 0-2 1-1 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake 1-1 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 Komusubi Tobizaru 🇯🇵 1-1 2-0 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 M1 Meisei 🇯🇵 1-1 1-1 Abi 🇯🇵 M2 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 2-0 0-2 Shodai 🇯🇵 M3 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 0-2 1-1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M4 Ura 🇯🇵 1-1 1-1 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M5 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 1-1 2-0 Onosho 🇯🇵 M6 Ryuden 🇯🇵 0-2 2-0 Takayasu 🇯🇵 M7 Oho 🇯🇵 0-2 1-1 Kotoeko 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 1-1 0-2 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M9 Hakuoho 🇯🇵 0-0-2 2-0 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M10 Endo 🇯🇵 0-2 2-0 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M11 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 1-1 1-1 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M12 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 2-0 1-1 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 M13 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 1-1 0-2 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 M14 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 1-1 2-0 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 M15 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 1-1 1-1 Kagayaki 🇯🇵 M16 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 1-1 0-2 Daishoho 🇲🇳 M17 2023 Aki makuuchi banzuke

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Kagayaki def. Daishoho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Chiyoshoma def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Kotoshoho via yorikiri*

Myogiryu def. Aoiyama via yorikiri

Sadanoumi def. Nishikifuji via okuridashi (rear push out)

Takarafuji def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Mitakeumi def. Endo via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Kinbozan def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Kotoeko def. Hiradoumi via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Takayasu def. Oho via oshidashi

Onosho def. Ryuden via oshidashi*

Gonoyama def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi

Takanosho def. Ura via okuridashi

Nishikigi def. Tamawashi via oshidashi

Kotonowaka def. Shodai via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Wakamotoharu via yorikiri

Meisei def. Daieisho via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Hoshoryu def. Abi via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Takakeisho via hatakikomi*

Kirishima def. Tobizaru via tsuridashi (frontal lift out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

We are off to the races! Day one got off to a slow start with a slew of short yorikiri and oshidashi spare a great back and forth between Atamifuji and Kotoshoho and a great throw by Kotoeko on Hiradoumi.

Kotoeko (lilac) defeats Hiradoumi (purple)

Bout of the day for me is newly minted ozeki Hoshoryu passing the Abi test.

Win or lose, when you fight Abi you’re gonna feel it. Abi, recently demoted from komusubi, locked on a stiff arm to Hoshoryu’s throat right off the tachiai. But Hoshoryu showed off his nimbleness in being able to steer that arm off of his throat and use it to lead Abi onto his face and out of the ring.

Other notable results were Meisei catching Daieisho with a henka and Kirishima beating Tobizaru with a mini-forklift hop. Tobizaru’s shoulder looked as if it may have popped out afterwards. Hopefully that doesn’t rule out the flying monkey.

Tobizaru after his loss to Kirishima

The other ozeki Takakeisho started with a loss. His first bout with Hokutofuji was too close to call after he went for an all out dive.

Hokutofuji (grey) and Takakeisho (black) fight to a draw.

In the rematch Hokutofuji adjusted and anticipated Takakeisho’s push and used it to drive him down to the dirt.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Takakeisho (black)

Day 2

Results

Tsurugisho def. Kagayaki via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Atamifuji def. Daishoho via yorikiri

Kotoshoho def. Chiyoshoma via suikuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Nishikifuji def. Myogiryu via yorikiri*

Sadanoumi def. Aoiyama via okuridashi (rear push out)

Mitakeumi def. Takarafuji via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Hokuseiho def. Endo via kimedashi (arm barring force out)*

Kinbozan def. Kotoeko via tsukitaoshi (frontal force down)*

Hiradoumi def. Midorifuji via yorikiri*

Onosho def. Oho via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Ryuden via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Shonannoumi def. Takanosho via sukuinage*

Ura def. Gonoyama via oshidashi

Tobizaru def. Tamawashi via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)*

Daieisho def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Asanoyama def. Kotonowaka via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Abi def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi

Kirishima def. Meisei via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Hokutofuji def. Hoshoryu via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Nishikigi vs. Takakeisho def. Nishikigi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

* Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

We were treated to some sensational matches on Day 2 of the aki basho, I a day I will be naming Hokutofuji’s Revenge. With his active hands the popular Hokutofuji was able to smite down Hoshoryu, the man who beat him in a playoff last tournament to lift the Emperor’s Cup.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Hoshoryu (blue)

There were lots of other great moments to touch from this day. Nishikifuji blasted through Myogiryu with an incredibly forceful tachiai. Kotoshoho threw Chiyshoma after a fun, and prolonged, bout. Shonannoumi showed he’s no fluke in out working and eventually throwing a tough Takanosho.

Nishikifuji (purple) defeats Myrogiryu (black).

And Hokuseiho looked aggressive (finally) in immediately trying to throw Endo. However, a stalemate ensued, but Hokuseiho forced the action again and locked up a fantastic kimedashi finish. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come from Hokuseiho (who was woeful at the last tournament).

Tobizaru looked like he was protecting his shoulder a little, which I think he injured on Day 1, and avoided a big clash with Tamawashi. Instead he turned and played matador, slinging Tamawashi into the first row.

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Tamawashi (blue).

Match of the day for me is Kotonowaka vas. Asanoyama. Look at this beauty:

Asanoyama and Kotonowaka were meeting for only the second time (Asanoyama won their first clash, too). After a big impact off the tachiai, Kotonowaka seized the advantage and got Asanoyama to the straw. He kept pushing forward, though he was pushing high, allowing Asanoyama to bend back and not get forced out. After he got his footing back, Asanoyama advanced and used his grappling superiority to great effect, finding a grab and scoring an uwatenage.

Day 3

Results

Daishoho vs. Chiyoshoma

Aoiyama vs. Tsurugisho

Kagayaki vs. Nishikifuji

Myogiryu vs. Atamifuji

Kotoshoho vs. Sadanoumi

Mitakeumi vs. Hokuseiho

Takarafuji vs. Endo

Kinbozan vs. Hiradoumi

Kotoeko vs. Midorifuji

Oho vs. Ryuden

Onosho vs. Takayasu

Shonannoumi vs. Ura

Takanosho vs. Gonoyama

Nishikigi vs. Asanoyama

Shodai vs. Wakamotoharu

Daieisho vs. Abi

Kotonowaka vs. Tamawashi

Meisei vs. Takakeisho

Kirishima vs. Hokutofuji

Tobizaru vs. Hoshoryu

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. That app also features unavoidable spoilers.

Alternative methods to watch, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

