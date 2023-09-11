This week’s UFC card continues to crumble

Natan Levy, who will not be at this weekend's Noche UFC card. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Luis Grasse

Noche UFC card suffers from two more pull outs

This weekend’s UFC card, billed as Noche UFC and designed to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, has suffered from a dizzying amount of fight cancellations and replacements.

To give credit to the UFC, the card was initially a banger on paper and its scintillating and relevant main and co-main event remain in place. Previously, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 and Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena were to be supported by Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum, and Lupita Godinez vs. Sam Hughes. Only one of those fighters is still on the card.

And now, with a few days until the weigh-ins we’ve had another two fighters fall out. However, the UFC has managed to find some short-replacement fighters willing to do them a favour.

The latest shuffling comes with Natan Levy falling out of his fight with Alex Reyes and Iasmin Lucindo suffering an injury and being withdrawn from her bout with Josefine Knutsson.

UFC card replacements making their proper promotional debuts

Coming in for Levy is Charlie Campbell. His fight with Alex Reyes will be his first non-Contender Series fight in the Octagon.

Campbell holds a 7-2 record. The Ray Longo product is most known for his exploits in Cage Fury FC. He also has a pair of Bellator wins under his belt. On the Contender Series he lost to Chris Duncan via first round TKO back in 2022.

Marnic Mann also has a Contender Series loss on her otherwise perfect 6-1 record. She was defeated by Bruna Brasil by head kick KO, also in 2022.

Mann’s success has mostly come with LFA. Her most recent victory was at LFA 157 where she beat former Invicta FC atomweight title challenger Amber Brown by unanimous decision.

Noche UFC, or UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2, takes place on Saturday, September 16 on ESPN+. The prelim card is expected to get under way at 7 p.m. ET and main card is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

