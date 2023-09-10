UFC 293: Alexander Volkov lands rare choke on Tai Tuivasa – Co-main event play-by-play and results

IMAGO / AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS

Tonight’s UFC 293 might not be the most stacked PPV we’ve seen, but it accomplishes two things. First, it provides a title fight in the middleweight division and second, it allows for plenty of local talent to be seen on the biggest stage in the sport. It’s just icing on the proverbial cake to get Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.

Preview

Tai Tuivasa has a Herculean challenge ahead of him at UFC 293 but that’s nothing new for the crowd-pleasing heavyweight. Currently on a two-fight losing streak, he’ll be facing Alexander Volkov, the 6’7 Russian with an 80″ wingspan. It should be noted that Tai’s two most recent losses are to Cyril Gane and Serghei Pavlovich, two heavy hitters that sit at the top of the division.

Alexander Volkov has quietly put together a really impressive resume with wins over notable names like Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Greg Hardy and most recently, he added a second loss to Alexander Romanov’s record. While always possessed of knockout power, Volkov has a few submissions on his resume, as well. The odds are decidedly against Tuivasa but he has the kind of power that could end up ruining a lot of parlays, so be mindful of that, all you bettors.

Let’s take a look at how their stats and accolades stack up. Let us know in the comments who you think will have their arm raised.

Tai Tuivasa

Ranked No. 6 at heavyweight

14-5 record with 13 knockout wins (0 submissions)

POTN x4

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current streak: 2 losses

Alexander Volkov

Ranked No. 7 at heavyweight

36-10 record with 24 knockouts and 3 submission victories

POTN x2

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 4

Current streak: 2 wins

UFC 293 co-main event

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov live play-by-play

Round 1

They start off with Tai Tuivasa landing a low kick. Volkov answers with a quick one-two. Another hard kick from Tuivasa and a big right. Volkov with a combo. Tuivasa is targeting the lead leg with hard kicks. Volkov needs to check these. Volkov with a low kick. Tuivasa whiffs on a big right.

Volkov lands a hard right-left and another low kick. Hard left from Tuivasa followed by another low kick. Volkov with a combo and misses with a right. Tuivasa to the body and then a low kick. Volkov with a staright right followed by a left. Low kick from Tuivasa. Huge combos from Volkov as the round ends.

Round 2

Volkov lands a hard right but Tuivasa is tearing up his lead leg. Hard combo from Volkov. High kick from Tuivasa. Volkov lands another right. Tuivasa goes down and Volkov follows him down to the floor. Tuivasa finds his way back up to his feet.

Tuivasa back down and Volkov on top with short elbows. Tuivasa landing from the bottom. Volkov in full mount raining down punches. Tuivasa rolls over and gives up his back, then back on his back. Volkov still working short elbows from the top. Volkov now smothering him, looking for an Ezekial choke. He forces the tap. That’s a wrap.

VOLKOV BY SUBMISSION!!😱@AlexDragoVolkov ends this one with an ezekiel choke in the second round! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/orIobGqDej — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

Official Decision

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel) at 4:37 of round 2: Heavyweight

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland takes place on September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims go live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

PPV price and live streams

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

