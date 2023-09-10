UFC 293: Pros react to Alexander Volkov tapping Tai Tuivasa with rare submission at co-main event

UFC 293's Alexander Volkov defeats Alexandr Romanov | Credit: IMAGO

Pros react to Alexander Volkov’s UFC 293 submission

Alexander Volkov denied Tai Tuivasa a post-fight Shoey at UFC 293 this past Saturday. ‘Drago‘ lit up ‘Bam Bam‘ throughout the first and second rounds until he opted to go to the ground with his opponent, where he found the opportunity for a slick Ezekiel choke submission. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

How do you prepare for 6ft 7 anyways though?! #volkov vs #tuivasa #ufc293 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 10, 2023

Ahahahah what’s the odds #ufc293 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 10, 2023

Imagine how trash Volkov is at basketball 🏀 😂. Buddy like 7 ft 3 #UFC293 September 10, 2023

Ezekiel choke. You don’t see those very often — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2023

Tuivasa showed a lot of heart but Volkov was on fire here tonight. — michael (@bisping) September 10, 2023

If volkov says the f word I quit — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 10, 2023

What a fight!!! 👏🏾 👏🏾 September 10, 2023

Tai never addressed the choke. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 10, 2023

No shoey 🙁 — Funky (@Benaskren) September 10, 2023

UFC 293 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 293 here!

Main Card

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 4:37 of Round 2

Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by KO (punches) at 1:21 of Round 1

Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by TKO (injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charlie Radtke def. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:59 of Round 1

Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

