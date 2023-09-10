Subscribe
MMA News UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland UFC News
0

UFC 293: Pros react to Alexander Volkov tapping Tai Tuivasa with rare submission at co-main event

Alexander Volkov got a nice submission against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293. Check out how the pros reacted.

By: Kristen King | 12 hours ago
UFC 293: Pros react to Alexander Volkov tapping Tai Tuivasa with rare submission at co-main event
UFC 293's Alexander Volkov defeats Alexandr Romanov | Credit: IMAGO

Pros react to Alexander Volkov’s UFC 293 submission

Alexander Volkov denied Tai Tuivasa a post-fight Shoey at UFC 293 this past Saturday. ‘Drago‘ lit up ‘Bam Bam‘ throughout the first and second rounds until he opted to go to the ground with his opponent, where he found the opportunity for a slick Ezekiel choke submission. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

UFC 293 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 293 here!

Main Card

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 4:37 of Round 2

Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by KO (punches) at 1:21 of Round 1

Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by TKO (injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charlie Radtke def. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:59 of Round 1

Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

Bloody Elbow Podcast
