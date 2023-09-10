‘Whaaaat?’ – UFC 293: Pros react to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya

UFC 293's Sean Strickland reacts to dethroning Israel Adesanya | Credit: IMAGO

Pros react to Sean Strickland‘s shocking upset at UFC 293

Sean Strickland gave us an ‘Upset of the Year‘ contender with a shutout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 this past Saturday. Strickland set the tone early, sitting the ‘Last Stylebender‘ down with a right hand. From there, the challenger continued to press forward and chipped away at the champion for the rest of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight #ufc293 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023

Holy hell how did Izzy survive that!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 10, 2023

Strickland with the HEAT 👀🔥🔥🔥 September 10, 2023

Holy shit!!! Haha did not see that. — michael (@bisping) September 10, 2023

This year has been weird for mma upsets . That’s all I’m going to say . Let’s watch ! #ufc293 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

Man whaaaaat 👀👀👀👀 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 10, 2023

izzy needs to clinch and wrestle its a kickboxing match!! 1-1 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 10, 2023

Can’t wait to recap this main event. Something about counter fighters vs pressure fighters. #UFC293 September 10, 2023

Sean is fighting fantastic honestly. Could be up 3-1 but Izzy could be 2-2. Crazy sport. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 10, 2023

Holy Shit @SStricklandMMA is gonna be a world champion!!! Puttin down for the “average Joe”! Love it man, congrats!!! #ufc293 #ufc — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) September 10, 2023

I can’t give @stylebenderajy round yet #UFC293. Can’t win backwards without doing damage. @SStricklandMMA has done more damage — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) September 10, 2023

I did not see that coming at all — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 10, 2023

all chinese lost their belts September 10, 2023

Wawwww🤯🤯🤯🤯 UFC293 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) September 10, 2023

If something looks stupid, but works, it's not stupid. I guess ;). #UFC293 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 10, 2023

Did Strickland just win the belt with only using a 1 2!? That’s crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 10, 2023

And new 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) September 10, 2023

I told u guys – but nobody believed me !

Congrats @SStricklandMMA 🏆. You deserve it !!! September 10, 2023

The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as complete opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it. Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

UFC 293 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 293 here!

Main Card

Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 4:37 of Round 2

Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by KO (punches) at 1:21 of Round 1

Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by TKO (injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charlie Radtke def. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:59 of Round 1

Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

