‘Whaaaat?’ – UFC 293: Pros react to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland scored a massive upset against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Check out how the pros reacted.

By: Kristen King | 11 hours ago
UFC 293's Sean Strickland reacts to dethroning Israel Adesanya | Credit: IMAGO

Sean Strickland gave us an ‘Upset of the Year‘ contender with a shutout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 this past Saturday. Strickland set the tone early, sitting the ‘Last Stylebender‘ down with a right hand. From there, the challenger continued to press forward and chipped away at the champion for the rest of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

UFC 293 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 293 here!

Main Card

Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 4:37 of Round 2

Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by KO (punches) at 1:21 of Round 1

Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3

Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by TKO (injury) at 3:19 of Round 2

Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charlie Radtke def. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:59 of Round 1

Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

