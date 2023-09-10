And new! – UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland full event results, video highlights

AAP / IMAGO / DAN HIMBRECHTS

It’s tiiiiiime, to cover UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, which kicks off tonight (September 9th) from the Qudos Bank Arena down under in Sydney, Australia. The UFC’s middleweight title will be up for grabs in the main event when the flashy champion, Israel Adesanya, defends against the ever-vocal Sean Strickland. Plenty of shade has been thrown on both sides, and now they’re going to throw some leather. Strickland has actually received ample support from the Aussie fans, but he’s about to do, as he puts it, ‘the man dance’ with one of the most technical strikers to ever grace the Octagon.

As for the UFC 293 undercard, there is plenty of talent native to Australia and New Zealand, including a handful from City Kickboxing. The co-main event for tonight willbe held in the heavyweight division, when Sydney’s own Tai Tuivasa collides with the 6’7 Russian striker, Alexander Volkov. This is a bit of a peculiar booking, with ‘Bam Bam’ coming off of back-to-back KO losses, and ‘Drago’ coming in after consecutive KO wins.

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland kicks off live tonight with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. From there, the regular prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card results

Main card

– Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46 x3): Middleweight Title

– Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel) at 4:37 of round 2: Heavyweight

VOLKOV GETS HIS FIRST SUBMISSION WIN SINCE 2016 👏 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/SvlSCXNwtz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

ONE AND DONE 🤯@Justin_Tafa ends this one with a KO in the first round! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/oAXNYshs4P — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

– Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO at 2:12 of round 1: Light Heavyweight

Incredible finish, even better celebration 👏@Tyson_Pedro_ came out SWINGING in round one to get the KO! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/7pYflb09b2 — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

Prelims

– Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (RNC) at 4:49 of round 3: Light Heavyweight

After a review following the final horn, Ulberg gets the submission in the last seconds of round 3 💪 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Hkde7z9U4G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

After review @UlbergCarlos gets the victory via submission 😤



After 5 straight victories he now has the longest active UFC win streak in the light heavyweight division! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/ss0zW5yAsF September 10, 2023

– Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by submission (Verbal from arm break) at 3:19 of round 2: Featherweight

Chepe Mariscal takes the win by verbal submission #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VAaFAtgsXx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

Came out firing from the very beginning @Nasrat_MMA leaves tonight with a UD victory! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/3MHkPbOn0Q — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

UFC 293 Early prelims

– Charlie Radtke def. Blood Diamond by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Welterweight

– Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (RNC) at :59 of round 1: Featherweight

MIRANDA SLEPT HIM IN UNDER A MINUTE 😴 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VElow9umem — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 9, 2023

Gabriel Miranda wasted no time 🤯



He finishes this one just 58 seconds into round one! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/9Mg0HlyHqs September 9, 2023

– Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (RNC) at 4:49 of round 1: Welterweight

What a start for team CKB 🇦🇺



Kevin Jousset finishes his debut in a big time way!!! #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/YpRKlmlRnG — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2023

