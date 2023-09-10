And new! – UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland full event results, video highlights

Jump to
It’s tiiiiiime, to cover UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, which kicks off tonight (September 9th) from the Qudos Bank Arena down under in Sydney, Australia. The UFC’s middleweight title will be up for grabs in the main event when the flashy champion, Israel Adesanya, defends against the ever-vocal Sean Strickland. Plenty of shade has been thrown on both sides, and now they’re going to throw some leather. Strickland has actually received ample support from the Aussie fans, but he’s about to do, as he puts it, ‘the man dance’ with one of the most technical strikers to ever grace the Octagon.
As for the UFC 293 undercard, there is plenty of talent native to Australia and New Zealand, including a handful from City Kickboxing. The co-main event for tonight willbe held in the heavyweight division, when Sydney’s own Tai Tuivasa collides with the 6’7 Russian striker, Alexander Volkov. This is a bit of a peculiar booking, with ‘Bam Bam’ coming off of back-to-back KO losses, and ‘Drago’ coming in after consecutive KO wins.
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland kicks off live tonight with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. From there, the regular prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.
Full UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card results
Main card
- – Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46 x3): Middleweight Title
- – Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel) at 4:37 of round 2: Heavyweight
- – Manel Kape def. Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Flyweight
- – Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by TKO at 1:22 of round 1: Heavyweight
- – Tyson Pedro def. Anton Turkalj by KO at 2:12 of round 1: Light Heavyweight
Prelims
- – Carlos Ulberg def. Da Un Jung by submission (RNC) at 4:49 of round 3: Light Heavyweight
- – Chepe Mariscal def. Jack Jenkins by submission (Verbal from arm break) at 3:19 of round 2: Featherweight
- – Jamie Mullarkey def. John Makdessi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Lightweight
- – Nasrat Haqparast def. Landon Quiñones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Lightweight
UFC 293 Early prelims
- – Charlie Radtke def. Blood Diamond by unanimous decision (29-27 x3): Welterweight
- – Gabriel Miranda def. Shane Young by technical submission (RNC) at :59 of round 1: Featherweight
- – Kevin Jousset def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (RNC) at 4:49 of round 1: Welterweight
