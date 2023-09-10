Subscribe
MMA News UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland UFC Event
0

And new! – UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland full event results, video highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 11 hours ago
And new! – UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland full event results, video highlights
AAP / IMAGO / DAN HIMBRECHTS

It’s tiiiiiime, to cover UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, which kicks off tonight (September 9th) from the Qudos Bank Arena down under in Sydney, Australia. The UFC’s middleweight title will be up for grabs in the main event when the flashy champion, Israel Adesanya, defends against the ever-vocal Sean Strickland. Plenty of shade has been thrown on both sides, and now they’re going to throw some leather. Strickland has actually received ample support from the Aussie fans, but he’s about to do, as he puts it, ‘the man dance’ with one of the most technical strikers to ever grace the Octagon.

As for the UFC 293 undercard, there is plenty of talent native to Australia and New Zealand, including a handful from City Kickboxing. The co-main event for tonight willbe held in the heavyweight division, when Sydney’s own Tai Tuivasa collides with the 6’7 Russian striker, Alexander Volkov. This is a bit of a peculiar booking, with ‘Bam Bam’ coming off of back-to-back KO losses, and ‘Drago’ coming in after consecutive KO wins.

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland kicks off live tonight with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. From there, the regular prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card results

Main card

  • – Sean Strickland def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision (49-46 x3): Middleweight Title
  • – Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa by submission (Ezekiel) at 4:37 of round 2: Heavyweight

Prelims

UFC 293 Early prelims

Join us on Substack!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 293 video: Manel Kape burns Israel Adesanya with ‘cartoon porn addiction’ crack
UFC 293 video: Manel Kape burns Israel Adesanya with 'cartoon porn addiction' crack
Tim Bissell | September 9
UFC 293: Sean Strickland ‘assaults’ fan days before biggest fight of his career
UFC 293: Sean Strickland 'assaults' fan days before biggest fight of his career
Tim Bissell | September 5
UFC 293 update: Sean Strickland gives gameplan for Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland gives gameplan for Israel Adesanya
Zane Simon | August 25
Read more stories