Sumo Stomp! Aki Basho results and highlights: Day 1

Sumo's san'yaku. IMAGO/Kyodo News

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo is nearing the home stretch with the Aki basho (or Fall tournament) getting underway this Sunday from the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Last time out the rikishi had to battle the sweltering conditions in Nagoya. So the cooler weather in Tokyo will likely be appreciated as they battle each other over the next 15 days.

Hoshoryu won the tournament in Nagoya, as well as a promotion to the rank of ozeki. At the Aki Basho plenty of eyes will be on him and his rival Kirishima (who was promoted to ozeki after the tournament that preceded Nagoya) to see which of them can take the next leap and become the sports’ next yokozuna.

Aki Banzuke (Sumo rankings)

Result East Rank West Result 0-0-1 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 1-0 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 0-1 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 1-0 0-1 Daieisho 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Wakamotoharu 0-1 1-0 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake 1-0 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 Komusubi Tobizaru 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 M1 Meisei 🇯🇵 1-0 0-1 Abi 🇯🇵 M2 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 1-0 0-1 Shodai 🇯🇵 M3 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 0-1 1-0 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M4 Ura 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M5 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Onosho 🇯🇵 M6 Ryuden 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Takayasu 🇯🇵 M7 Oho 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Kotoeko 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M9 Hakuoho 🇯🇵 0-0-1 1-0 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M10 Endo 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M11 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M12 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 1-0 1-0 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 M13 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 M14 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 0-1 1-0 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 M15 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 1-0 1-0 Kagayaki 🇯🇵 M16 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 0-1 0-1 Daishoho 🇲🇳 M17 2023 Aki makuuchi banzuke

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Kagayaki def. Daishoho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Chiyoshoma def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Kotoshoho via yorikiri*

Myogiryu def. Aoiyama via yorikiri

Sadanoumi def. Nishikifuji via okuridashi (rear push out)

Takarafuji def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Mitakeumi def. Endo via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Kinbozan def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Kotoeko def. Hiradoumi via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Takayasu def. Oho via oshidashi

Onosho def. Ryuden via oshidashi*

Gonoyama def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi

Takanosho def. Ura via okuridashi

Nishikigi def. Tamawashi via oshidashi

Kotonowaka def. Shodai via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Wakamotoharu via yorikiri

Meisei def. Daieisho via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Hoshoryu def. Abi via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Takakeisho via hatakikomi*

Kirishima def. Tobizaru via tsuridashi (frontal lift out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

We are off to the races! Day one got off to a slow start with a slew of short yorikiri and oshidashi spare a great back and forth between Atamifuji and Kotoshoho and a great throw by Kotoeko on Hiradoumi.

Kotoeko (lilac) defeats Hiradoumi (purple)

Bout of the day for me is newly minted ozeki Hoshoryu passing the Abi test.

Win or lose, when you fight Abi you’re gonna feel it. Abi, recently demoted from komusubi, locked on a stiff arm to Hoshoryu’s throat right off the tachiai. But Hoshoryu showed off his nimbleness in being able to steer that arm off of his throat and use it to lead Abi onto his face and out of the ring.

Other notable results were Meisei catching Daieisho with a henka and Kirishima beating Tobizaru with a mini-forklift hop. Tobizaru’s shoulder looked as if it may have popped out afterwards. Hopefully that doesn’t rule out the flying monkey.

Tobizaru after his loss to Kirishima

The other ozeki Takakeisho started with a loss. His first bout with Hokutofuji was too close to call after he went for an all out dive.

Hokutofuji (grey) and Takakeisho (black) fight to a draw.

In the rematch Hokutofuji adjusted and anticipated Takakeisho’s push and used it to drive him down to the dirt.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Takakeisho (black)

Day 2

Results

Kagayaki vs. Tsurugisho

Atamifuji vs. Daishoho

Chiyoshoma vs. Kotoshoho

Myogiryu vs. Nishikifuji

Aoiyama vs. Sadanoumi

Mitakeumi vs. Takarafuji

Hokuseiho vs. Endo

Kotoeko vs. Kinbozan

Midorifuji vs. Hiradoumi

Onosho vs. Oho

Takayasu vs. Ryuden

Takanosho vs. Shonannoumi

Gonoyama vs. Ura

Tamawashi vs. Tobizaru

Daieisho vs. Shodai

Kotonowaka vs. Asanoyama

Abi vs. Wakamotoharu

Kirishima vs. Meisei

Hokutofuji vs. Hoshoryu

Nishikigi vs. Takakeisho

Quick Analysis

Day 3

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. That app also features unavoidable spoilers.

Alternative methods to watch, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

