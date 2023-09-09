UFC 293 reader picks: Adesanya is simply better than Strickland

IMAGO/AAP

UFC 293 is live tonight from Sydney, Australia. There Israel Adesanya will look to defend his UFC middleweight title against the unheralded Sean Strickland. The remainder of the card is mostly Australia vs. the world, with a couple of characters who are known to put on a show.

But who will win? That’s where you come in.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from readers Jahmelianenko and Luke G.

UFC 293 Readers’ Picks

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Readers’ pick: Israel Adesanya (100%)

Jahmelianenko: Israel Adesanya. He is just on another level technically. Strickland’s striking is good enough to handle the majority of the division, but is too shallow against someone as layered and thoughtful as Adesanya.

Luke G: Israel. Let’s be honest Strickland wouldn’t be getting this fight if Dricus wasn’t injured. I think Israel is simply the better fighter and Strickland doesn’t present a danger he can’t handle. My question is has Izzy has actually changed since the Perreira rematch and will he crush Sean like we know he can or will he put on a boring 5 round performance that leaves the door open for a Strickland shocker? I hope it’s Plan A.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Readers’ pick: Alexander Volkov (81.3%)

Jahmelianenko: Alexander Volkov. As long as he can avoid the big shots early, Volkov is tough and skilled enough to take a clear decision.

Luke G: Tai. It’s not the smart pick but if Tai doesn’t do a shoey what are we even here for? I’m putting it into the universe.

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Readers’ pick: Manel Kape (93.8%)

Jahmelianenko: Manel Kape. Felipe dos Santos is a good prospect, but is almost certainly not ready for this step up in competition and Kape is for real.

Luke G: Kape. Manel looks closer to making a title run than not lately. He was suppose to be fighting Kai Kara France so I have to assume he can handle a 7-0 replacement fighter fresh out of LFA.

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Readers’ pick: Justin Tafa (87.5%)

Jahmelianenko: Justin Tafa. No confidence in either guy, but I’ll go with a big, ugly haymaker to land early.

Luke G: Tafa. By the third fight of this card we are already in APEX mid card territory for an $80 PPV. I’ll take Tafa as the more experienced guy who likely didn’t appreciate the eye poke that stopped the first attempt at this fight.

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Readers’ pick: Tyson Pedro (87.5%)

Jahmelianenko: Anton Turkalj. This is a pick against Pedro more than anything. You can’t trust him unless he gets a first round finish and I’m guessing Turkalj is tough enough to survive and have Pedro beat himself.

Luke G: Pedro. Tyson Pedro on a PPV is genuine malpractice but the lady mma fans that like him deserve something to look at so I’ll stop complaining just this once. That being said he sucks but so does *checks notes* The Pleasure Man. I’ll take Pedro to get the fast KO before his wheels fall off.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Un Jung

Readers’ pick: Carlos Ulberg (81.3%)

Jahmelianenko: Carlos Ulberg. Too big, too fast and too technical. Da Un Jung could make it an ugly grind and win that way, but I think Ulberg keeps it standing and gets the finish.

Luke G: Ulberg. Carlos has been on a hell of a UFC run so far he’s been sleeping guys and fast. I’ll pick him to keep the streak rolling.

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Readers’ pick: Jack Jenkins (87.5%)

Jahmelianenko: Jack Jenkins. Will probably be a very close, back and forth fight, in which case I could easily see some home cooking favouring the Australian if its even remotely justifiable.

Luke G: Jenkins. This fight I’m actually pretty into. Mariscal is a beautiful disaster, his fight with Trevor Peek was a complete brawl and that’s basically his only setting. Jenkins has nasty leg kicks and while he might not be as likely to finish this I’ll take him as the slightly more technical guy but I fully expect this fight to be a very entertaining mess.

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Readers’ pick: Jamie Mullarkey (68.8%)

Jahmelianenko: Jamie Mullarkey. Will need to make it ugly and get some ground control. Also the same as above.

Luke G: Mullarkey. I think in his prime Makdessi wins this but Father Time is undefeated.

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Readers’ pick: Nasrat Haqparast (93.8%)

Jahmelianenko: Nasrat Haqparast. Haqparast hasn’t lived up to his early potential, but he’s more developed than Quiñones and should be able to pick him apart.

Luke G: Haqparast. Nasrat might have a hard ceiling in the division that elite strikers like Bobby Green and Dan Hooker can expose but he’s a huge hill to climb for a debuting fighter like Landon.

Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke

Readers’ pick: Blood Diamond (81.3%)

Jahmelianenko: Blood Diamond. No confidence at all in this pick. Just hoping for chaos and an early KO.

Luke G: Radtke. I have never seen Charlie Radtke fight and I don’t know anything about him really, but I have seen Blood Diamond fight and that’s enough.

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Readers’ pick: Shane Young (75%)

Jahmelianenko: Shane Young. Don’t really trust Young against most of the division, but Miranda’s game is very limited and Young has never been submitted. Not sure about the big weight miss as well.

Luke G: Young. He’s not a great fighter but he also loses to pretty solid guys which I don’t think Miranda is.

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Readers’ pick: Kevin Jousset (62.5%)

Jahmelianenko: Kevin Jousset. Really just tailing Zane in saying City Kickboxing > SBG Ireland.

Luke G: Jousset. When the betting line isn’t in an SBG Ireland fighter’s favor, I listen.

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Israel Adesanya (56.3%), Manel Kape (37.5%)

Jahmelianenko: Israel Adesanya. I think Adesanya wants to make a statement and once he’s established that Strickland can’t hurt him, he will open up and look for a spectacular finish.

Luke G: Ulberg and Izzy. I think both guys have a great opportunity to spark somebody in front of their home crowd and that’s a great way to get a bonus.

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Marsical (31.3%)

Jahmelianenko: Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj. I can see Pedro beating the brakes off Turkalj for a round, then gassing and getting overwhelmed. It might be messy, fun and back and forth enough.

Luke G: Jenkins v Mariscal. I think the chances this devolves into a brawl are high and that’s how FOTNs are made.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland (31.3%)

Jahmelianenko: Carlos Ulberg vs Da Un Jung. Really excited to see Ulberg continue to improve as he has the potential to be special. Hoping for an addition to the highlight reel.

Luke G: Tuivasa v Volkov. I don’t often get excited for heavyweights but Tai is one of my favorite personalities in the whole sport.

Leader board

Christophe padded his lead at the top last week with a perfect 11-0 record at UFC Paris. That means he still leads Jeremy, Adam Law and Just Simon (who all did very well themselves last week). Let’s see if anyone can get a perfect record this week with picks at UFC 293.

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 23 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 172 107 279 0.616 11-0 10 2 Jeremy 163 116 279 0.584 10-1 14 3 Adam Law 162 117 279 0.581 8-3 15 4 Just Simon 158 121 279 0.566 7-4 12 5 Luke G 157 122 279 0.563 8-3 13 6 ZeistPriest 151 106 257 0.588 8-3 12 7 NickyBonz 142 88 230 0.617 10-1 10 8 Tommy 132 63 195 0.677 9-2 8 9 BearHands 130 128 258 0.504 5-6 9 10 DJNi 120 95 215 0.558 7-4 9 11 Arran D 74 43 117 0.632 7-4 9 12 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 13 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 14 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 15 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 16 heresgary 46 48 94 0.489 2-9 2 17 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 18 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1 19 Thomas Goncalves 32 26 58 0.552 6-5 1 20 Fishtown Simon 30 20 50 0.600 0-0 3 Community leader board heading into UFC 293.

