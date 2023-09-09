UFC 293: Fighter misses weight for first time in 4 events

UFC 293's Shane Young. - Jasmin Frank IMAGO/USA Today

It’s been nearly a month since a fighter last missed weight for a UFC event. Maybe not the rarest of streaks (we also went three events without a weight miss back in the spring), but surprising enough to be worth noting. We almost could have been treated to an entire four-event run without a weight miss, but that streak ended with one fighter on Friday morning in Australia.

The official weigh-ins for tonight’s UFC 293 took place on Friday, September 8th. Fortunately for fans, both the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and title contender Sean Strickland hit the mark under the 185 pound limit. The same could not be said for Adesanya’s teammate, Shane Young, further down on the undercard however.

Shane Young nearly 4-pounds over for tonight’s UFC 293

City Kickboxing has established something of a reputation for making weight under the guidance of nutritionist Jordan Sullivan. Between Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Tyson Pedro, Carlos Ulberg, Kai Kara-France, Brad Riddell, and Dan Hooker, not one fighter in the camp had missed weight during their UFC career. Not until Young.

Despite coming in at 149.75 for his featherweight (146-pound limit) bout against Gabriel Miranda, Young looked surprisingly drained stepping on the scales.

As a result of his miss, Young has been fined 30% of his show purse. The bout will go ahead at a 149.75-pound catcheweight. ‘Smokin’ Shane enters UFC 293 on a 3-fight losing streak, with losses to L’udovit Klein, Omar Morales, and Blake Bilder. For Miranda, this bout will mark the 33-year-old’s first fight at 145 lbs in the UFC. The Brazilian debuted at lightweight against Benoit Saint-Denis in September of last year, but has not fought since losing that bout via TKO in round 2.

Shane Young focused on mental health in UFC career

A member of the Ngāti Kahungunu Maori community, Shane Young has been focused throughout his UFC career on highlighting the value of counseling and community and the importance of mental health and suicide awareness. Back in 2019, Young highlighted his own struggles.

“I went through all this stuff battling my demons perceived or otherwise. I took myself to real depths,” he explained in an interview with New Zealand’s One News.

“Now I am on the upside of that, I knew it was going to come but it is interesting all the benefits I’m getting from it [talking about mental health] – both in the real world with how people are treating me and how I am treating myself.”

A year later, during his media appearances surrounding his fight at UFC 253, Young took some extra time to detail his interest in raising mental health awareness in his community.

“I realized I want to use this platform to help spread my Maori culture—Polynesian and indigenous cultures—and spread more awareness around mental health in men. Because, in New Zealand, it’s really bad. As I said in my last fight, we’ve got the highest youth suicide rates and highest suicide rates in males…

“What really pushed me to want to speak on it is, a few people close to me took their own lives… kids 11 took their own life. And then a 9-year-old girl took her own life… I was like, ‘Bro, someone needs to say something.'”

Young vs. Miranda takes place on the early prelims of UFC 293. The PPV card is expected to be headlined by Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title defense against Sean Strickland.

