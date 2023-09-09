Subscribe
UFC 293: Fighter hurls homophobic slur at fans after winning performance *UPDATED

UFC 293 featured a moronic moment from prelim fighter Charles Radtke, who used his time on the mic to hurl a homophobic slur.

By: Tim Bissell | 13 hours ago
UFC 293 is live right now. On the prelims Charles Radtke defeated Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3) to earn a victory in his promotional debut. The 7-3 fighter then shot himself in the foot with a gross statement on the mic.

Check out what he said to Daniel Cormier in the middle of the ring.

After he used a vile homophobic slur to describe the Australian crowd, Cormier quickly pulled the mic away.

What happens to Radtke now is unclear. The UFC’s tolerance for fighter behaviour has always been dependent on how valuable they view the fighter.

In the past we’ve seen homophobic and transphobic comments from the company’s more notable fighters go unpunished (including tonight’s headliner).

However, with a debuting prelim fighter coming off a ho-hum decision, the promotion may decide to make an example here and give themselves some cover for when they are accused of failing to act (something which happens on the regular).

Pros react to Charles Radkte’s post-fight comments

Check out what fellow UFC fighters thought about what Charles Radtke said at UFC 293 in Sydney.

UPDATE: Charles Radtke issues statement

Charles Radtke has now taken to Twitter to apologize for his comments at UFC 293.

His post read: “I’d like sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don’t belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high.. It’s hard to explain the way your mind works when you’re locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I’m hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody.”

