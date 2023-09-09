UFC 293: Fighter hurls homophobic slur at fans after winning performance *UPDATED

IMAGO/USA TODAY/Jasmin Frank

UFC 293 featured an unfortunate, and embarrassing, moment

UFC 293 is live right now. On the prelims Charles Radtke defeated Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3) to earn a victory in his promotional debut. The 7-3 fighter then shot himself in the foot with a gross statement on the mic.

Check out what he said to Daniel Cormier in the middle of the ring.

Charles Radtke goes OFF on the Aussie crowd immediately after his fight that leaves DC speechless 😭😭😭😭#UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VN05jd4VsD — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 10, 2023

After he used a vile homophobic slur to describe the Australian crowd, Cormier quickly pulled the mic away.

What happens to Radtke now is unclear. The UFC’s tolerance for fighter behaviour has always been dependent on how valuable they view the fighter.

In the past we’ve seen homophobic and transphobic comments from the company’s more notable fighters go unpunished (including tonight’s headliner).

However, with a debuting prelim fighter coming off a ho-hum decision, the promotion may decide to make an example here and give themselves some cover for when they are accused of failing to act (something which happens on the regular).

Check out what fellow UFC fighters thought about what Charles Radtke said at UFC 293 in Sydney.

ESPN is not gonna like that — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) September 9, 2023

diamond vs radtke. I mean come on. embarrassing fight. Radtke absolutely sucked, no wonder crowd was giving you the boos, had a finish and goes on to hug and cry about nut shots, we don’t fight like this in UFC homie #UFC293 September 10, 2023

Radtke’s management team after his post fight interview 😂😂😂 #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Kmg8WdpsL4 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2023

Poor choice of words #UFC293 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂 potty mouth modafuker #ufc293 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 9, 2023

😂Holy crap!! Way to end that one short @dc_mma — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2023

Charles Radtke has now taken to Twitter to apologize for his comments at UFC 293.

His post read: “I’d like sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don’t belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high.. It’s hard to explain the way your mind works when you’re locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I’m hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody.”

