Glory 88 results & highlights: Badr Hari forfeits to James McSweeney

Badr Hari announces he will not fight due to disaster in Morocco

Badr Hari came out before the co-main event and announced he would not be fighting due to the massive earthquake in Morocco. The bout was ruled a TKO by forfeit for Jame McSweeney. Glory announced they would be donating the proceeds from the card to the nation of Morocco.

“People are fighting to look for corpses in Morocco, I’m not going to fight to entertain,” Badr Hari said in the ring.

Tiffany van Soest won her retirement fight by KO

In the co-main event, legendary women’s kickboxer Tiffany van Soest retained her Glory women’s super bantamweight championship with a knock-out win over Sarah Moussaddak in the second round. Van Soest announced before the bout that she would be retiring after the bout.

GLORY 88 Results and Highlights

Co-Main: Tiffany van Soest (C) def. Sarah Moussaddak via KO (head kick) at 1:47 of Round 2.

– Nordine Mahieddine def. Abdarhmane Coulibaly via KO (head kick) at 2:19 of Round 3.

– Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29×2, 30-27).

– Ștefan Lătescu def Pascal Touré via unanimous decision (30-27×5).

– Nikola Todorovic def. Karim Ghajji via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27×3).

– James Condé def. Jonathan Mayezo via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27×3).

– Iliass Hammouche def. Florian Kroger via unanimous decision (29-28×3, 30-27×2).

– Diaguely Camara def. Ilyass Chakir via unanimous decision (30-25×5).

Preview of tonight’s card

GLORY 88 is live tonight with it Badr Hari in the main event. A year after a loss (turned to a No Contest) to Alistair Overeem in their trilogy, Hari returns to the ring for a 2023 Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier against James McSweeney at GLORY 88 this Saturday.

The ‘Golden Boy‘ has yet to record a win in GLORY, coming up short against the likes of Rico Verhoeven, Benjamin Adegbuyi and Arkadiusz Wrzosek throughout his tenure so far. McSweeney recently returned to the win column with a split decision against Bugra Erdogan at Mix Fight Championship this past December. The former UFC and KSW veteran was previously on a two-fight skid, falling to Ismael Londt and Gökhan Saki via (T)KO.

Hari or McSweeney hope to join Bahram Rajabzadeh, who earned his spot in the 2023 Heavyweight Grand Prix with a unanimous decison against Uku Jürjendal at GLORY 87 in August.

Tiffany van Soest also returns for another defense of her Super Bantamweight Championship against the woman she previously shared the ring with: Sarah Moussaddak. ‘Time Bomb‘ defeated Moussaddak via unanimous decision at GLORY: Collision 4 in October. Can the champ go 2-0, or does Moussaddak even the score with Van Soest? Tune in!

GLORY 88 goes down tonight (Saturday, September 9, 2021) live from the Dôme de Paris in Paris, France. The event starts at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

Live streams

For US, UK and Australian viewers, you can purchase and watch GLORY 88 through the GLORY FIGHT! app or FITE.TV for $10.99. For Canadian viewers, can watch the event on The Fight Network. For the rest of the viewers, please visit this page to see where you can watch GLORY 88 on Saturday.

You can purchase and stream the FITE.TV broadcast here below.

