Junior dos Santos wins bloody rematch of former UFC champs – Gamebred Bareknuckle full event video, results

Join us tonight as we cover Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum, which is going down from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card’s headliner will see former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, sans gloves against fellow ex-UFC champ, Fabricio Werdum. The start time for Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is 8 p.m. ET.

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is a rematch of a UFC 90 fight that happened in 2008, where Junior dos Santos quickly knocked out Fabricio Werdum in the opening round. It’s now time to see what sort of difference 15-years has made, for better or worse. Did we mention that they won’t be wearing any gloves?

Speaking of UFC veterans, the co-main event of the evening is getting 31-year-old Brandon Jenkins, taking on 43-year-old Anthony Njokuani. Can you guess which one fought in the Zuffa era? It’s Njokuani, who is not to be confused with his brother Chidi Njokuani, who is currently riding the UFC roster as a must-see action fighter. Anthony came up in the WEC, and after Zuffa bought them out to ultimately close their doors by 2011, Njokuani embarked on an eight-fight UFC run.

The Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum fight card also includes a handful of other once-upon-a-time UFC fighters like Irwin Rivera, Joshua Weems, Brandon Davis, and Maki Pitolo. That brings our grand total to eight ex-UFC fighters, which are spread across nine bouts.

This card kicks off live tonight with at 8:00 p.m. ET. The live stream for tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum fight card can be seen towards the bottom of the page.

Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum Results

– Junior dos Santos def. Fabricio Werdum by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Heavyweight

Oh man. Werdum's eyelid is hanging on for dear life #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/I92p1md8ac — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 9, 2023

– Joel Bauman def. Maki Pitolo by TKO at 2:36 of round 2: Middleweight

Joel Bauman 🇺🇸 stops Maki Pitolo in the second round via TKO 🔥#GamebredBareknuckle | @GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/fi6ftmbBe8 — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 9, 2023

– Joshua Weems def. Irwin Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Bantamweight

– Ago Huskić def. Brandon Davis by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

– Anthony Njokuani def. Brandon Jenkins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Welterweight

– Joe Penafiel def. Joey Ruquet by TKO at 3:01 of round 2: 140-pounds

– Jhonasky Sojo def. Tyler Hill by TKO at 4:52 of round 1: 165-pounds

Jhonasky Sojo 🇻🇪 gets it done in the first round via TKO.#GamebredBareknuckle | @GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/4wNq911yGV — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 9, 2023

– Reggie Northrup def. Cody Herbert by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2): Light Heavyweight

– Shahzaib Rindh def. Carlos Guerra by TKO at 2:40 of round 1: 150-pounds

– Juan Alvarez def. Christopher Wingate by submission (heel hook) at :13 of round 1: Featherweight

Full event replay and video stream

This event can be watched in full on Gamebred Promotions YouTube and Facebook accounts for free. You can watch that video stream below.

