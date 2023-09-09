Junior Dos Santos badly busts up Fabricio Werdum at Gamebred Bareknuckle: Full replay, play-by-play

Preview

Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is happening tonight from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and we have got you covered on the play-by-play! MMA is now being treated to a bare knuckle rematch between two former UFC heavyweight champions in Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum. That’s right, the gloves are coming off for this rematch that’s nearly 15-years in the making. I don’t know about you, by degenerate self is actually excited to see it… in a freak show sort of way, of course.

The first time these two met, the year was 2008, and the event was UFC 90: Silva vs Cote. Junior dos Santos was making his promotional debut, plus it was his first step up from the Brazilian regional circuit. As for Fabricio Werdum, on top of his IBJJ titles and ADCC appearances, he had already competed in a handful of PRIDE bouts, and three UFC fights going in. It’s no wonder that JDS was a huge betting underdog, but that night would prove to be his coming out party.

Junior Dos Santos knocked out Fabricio Werdum in just 81-seconds to make a serious statement as a debuting UFC talent. From there, they both go to the title in their own time, and oddly enough both men took the belt from Cain Velasquez, but neither man was able to hold on to gold for very long. Fast forward to today’s Gamebred Bareknuckle event, and JDS is on an abysmal five-fight failure streak, while Werdum is coming off of that wonky no contest in his lone PFL match where he kind of got knocked out. So, what can we expect in tonight’s rematch? CHAOS!

Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum live play-by-play

Round 1

Both men start feeling each other out from the outside, seeming to respect the Gamebred Bareknuckle lack of gloves. JDS launches a leg kick, and it drops Werdum. JDS allows Werdum to get back up. Werdum botches a takedown, but follows up with a leg kick. A stiff jab lands for JDS. Werdum blitzes and misses with a head kick. JDS counters a kick with a set of hooks. An ugly crescent kick from Werdum misses by a mile. Werdum gets in on a single, and gets a short-lived takedown, but JDS was quick to get up. A massive right hand for JDS, and Werdum goes down!! JDS gets on top, but the round is over. 10-9 JDS

Round 2

Werdum comes out a little bloodied for the second round, and starts pressing the action. Gamebred Bareknuckle! JDS quickly gets some respect back with another stinging jab. Werdum spams a trio of unpolished front kicks, but follows with a gorgeous spinning hook kick. All of them miss. Werdum dives at the legs, but JDS reads it well and remains standing. Another spinning kick misses for Werdum, but a straight right lands clean. JDS is mostly defending and showing feints. A thudding leg kick lands for JDS. Werdum responds with a blistering right hand, and JDS gives him a smile. Werdum shoots another takedown, but JDS wins the scramble, leaving Fabricio to flop to his back. 10-9 Werdum

Round 3

Werdum begins the final round with pressure, and JDS is skirting along the outside being elusive. A jab lands for JDS, and Werdum fails again at taking the fight into the grappling realm. JDS is pumping his jab now, and taking back control of the center of the cage. Inside leg kick for JDS, and a trio of jabs. Big shot from Werdum, but a strong sprawl from JDS shuts it down right away. JDS is taking over the round with his jab.

Werdum is wearing it on his face, and JDS is sensing blood in the water. The left eye of Werdum is mangled, and I don’t think he can see out of it. Gamebred Bareknuckle! A big leg kick misses for JDs, and Werdum hits him with a teep to the body. A spinning back kick from JDS closes out the round. 10-9 JDS

Official Decision

Junior dos Santos def. Fabricio Werdum by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Heavyweight

