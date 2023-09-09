Dillon Danis sued by Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal for hacking, harassment

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / Al Sermeno

Dillon Danis has made it his mission to humiliate Logan Paul in the buildup to their DAZN fight by attacking Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, through a targeted campaign of online harassment. Over the course of the last few weeks, Danis has posted numerous photos of Agdal with other men she’s posed with over the years, including past boyfriends—one of which is Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dillon Danis gets sued by Logan Paul’s fiancée

Yesterday, reports emerged that Agdal had filed a restraining order and was suing Dillon Danis. In her suit against him, her signed declaration states that she hired a cyber security firm to investigate where Dillon was getting some of the media he was releasing.

She asserts that the video released by Danis on August 28, 2023 was a video she’d recorded of herself six years prior but never sent to anyone. Because she’d never sent it out, she figured she’d been hacked and decided to launch a private investigation.

Agdal’s cyber security team found that her Snapchat password had been changed in January, 2022 from an iPad device in Phoenix, Arizona. Her password was changed again from an iPhone in February, 2022, this time from New York, New York.

Agdal maintains that she didn’t own either device and was not in either location at the time of her account being accessed. During the course of the unauthorized access, all of Agdal’s data/media was downloaded.

Nina Agdal declaration in suit against Danis. TLDR: She hired a cybersecurity firm that discovered he allegedly posted Snapchat content hacked in 2022 from iPad mini and iPhone XS that were traced to VPNs in Phoenix and NYC, respectively. pic.twitter.com/JOjsxvDj2w — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) September 7, 2023

Nina Agdal granted TRO against Dillon Danis

Today, TMZ reported that they received court documentation showing that Nina’s request for a restraining order against Dillon had been granted.

Allegedly a New Jersey Court has was the issuer and states that Danis is prohibited from “posting content in any way depicting or portraying Plaintiff that Defendant knows or has reason to believe was never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent, through the hacking of any of Plaintiff’s accounts or devices, or through any other illegal or unauthorized means.”

The order also places those same restrictions on anyone associated with Dillon Danis that might try to take up the same course of harassment toward Agdal.

TMZ quoted the court documents saying, “Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent. Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

Danis tweets defiantly, deletes image

Since the news of Miss Agdal’s suit and restraining order hit the social media waves, Danis has continued his campaign, although not quite as aggressively as before. He tweeted the following on Wednesday:

“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

A follow-up tweet would promise more details when he could release them. “I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time. P.S. f*ck that hoe.”

I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. fuck that hoe. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

Danis’ timeline made mention of Logan Paul’s failed CryptoZoo project, the subject of the Coffeezilla video “Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam.”

“The only way I would settle with Nina Agdal is if every dollar she receives from me goes to the victims of Cryptozoo.”

The only way I would settle with Nina Agdal is if every dollar she receives from me goes to the victims of Cryptozoo. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 7, 2023

Danis has his own crypto history.

Dillon Danis is scheduled to meet Logan Paul on October 14, 2023 as the main event on the Misfits card, but according to court documents (reported by Dexerto), the bout was in jeopardy because Misfits threatened to cancel the bout if Danis didn’t remove the allegedly illegally acquired image of Miss Agdal. Dillon removed the image, so as of the time of this post, the fight will move forward.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC Fight Night: Paris coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter and our podcast to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author