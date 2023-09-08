Jorge Masvidal says tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle card features ‘biggest fight he could make’

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Jorge Masvidal’s promotion is back tonight

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, the brainchild of former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal, is back tonight. Masvidal’s promotion is in Jacksonville, Florida with a card that boasts some recognizable talent.

The headliner is a rematch of former UFC heavyweight champions with Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum both signed up to make their bare knuckle MMA debuts.

Masvidal told Middle Easy‘s Michael Owens that this was the biggest fight he could make (and likely afford) at this stage in his fledgling promoter career.

“I think for us this was the biggest fight we could make in the free market,” he said. “Two highly decorated hall of famers, future hall of famers. World Heavyweight Champions.”

As any promoter should, Masvidal gushed over his headliners legacies in the sport, while soberly reminding us that both men are past their prime.

“Both guys were freaking amazing in their prime. I remember JDS could have took out anybody in his prime with blazing speed & power. Werdum’s so versatile. Was a jiu-jitsu guy who got good at everything. He could kick, knee, punch elbow, Bruce Lee kick across the fucking screen. Fucking great fighters.”

“We went at all costs to make this fight,” continued Masvidal. “For us we shot to the stars, this was the biggest fight we could make.”

Gamebred Bareknuckle recently announced a heavyweight title bout

This week Jorge Masvidal also announced he had inked a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight championship bout, which is scheduled to take place on October 28 in Jackson, MS.

That fight will feature Roy Nelson, who beat Dillon Cleckler at Gamebred Bareknuckle’s previous show in April, and Alan Belcher.

Belcher was heavyweight champ over at BKFC. However, he was stripped of the belt after reportedly refusing to face Ben Rothwell.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is available for free tonight

And you can watch it right here:

Gamebred Barenknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Werdum presented by Jorge Masvidal.

You can check out play-by-play analysis of the main event here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and bareknuckle coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author