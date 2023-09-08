Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum 2: Live play-by-play stream

Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is happening tonight fromJacksonville, Florida | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xRobxKinnanx

Preview

Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is happening tonight from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and we have got you covered on the play-by-play! MMA is now being treated to a bare knuckle rematch between two former UFC heavyweight champions in Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum. That’s right, the gloves are coming off for this rematch that’s nearly 15-years in the making. I don’t know about you, by degenerate self is actually excited to see it… in a freak show sort of way, of course.

The first time these two met, the year was 2008, and the event was UFC 90: Silva vs Cote. Junior dos Santos was making his promotional debut, plus it was his first step up from the Brazilian regional circuit. As for Fabricio Werdum, on top of his IBJJ titles and ADCC appearances, he had already competed in a handful of PRIDE bouts, and three UFC fights going in. It’s no wonder that JDS was a huge betting underdog, but that night would prove to be his coming out party.

Junior Dos Santos knocked out Fabricio Werdum in just 81-seconds to make a serious statement as a debuting UFC talent. From there, they both go to the title in their own time, and oddly enough both men took the belt from Cain Velasquez, but neither man was able to hold on to gold for very long. Fast forward to today’s Gamebred Bareknuckle event, and JDS is on an abysmal five-fight failure streak, while Werdum is coming off of that wonky no contest in his lone PFL match where he kind of got knocked out. So, what can we expect in tonight’s rematch? CHAOS!

The start time for Gamebred Bareknuckle: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum is 8 p.m. ET.

Free live stream of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum

Quick Results

