UFC 293 main event gets surprise back up fighter 

UFC 293 is this Saturday

UFC 293 is happening this Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The scheduled main event has Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland. Strickland is a replacement for Dricus Du Plessis, who was expected to face Adesanya after his blistering victory over Robert Whittaker earlier this year.

This will be Adesanya’s first UFC title defence since he reclaimed his belt from Alex Pereira, via second round KO, at UFC 287 in April. Prior to losing the title to his most fierce rival, Adesanya defended the belt on five occasions.

UFC 293’s main eventer Israel Adesanya. IMAGO/USA TODAY/Rich Storry

Strickland made it into the main event after two straight wins over Abus Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov (and by virtue of him being one of the only men in the top ten who hasn’t fought Adesanya yet).

Prior to his two fight-winning streak he lost back-to-back fights to Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira.

Main event back-up fighter has been revealed

Just in case something goes sideways, the UFC has apparently got a plan in place to save the UFC 293 main event. MMA Junkie announced, via twitter, that former title challenger Jared Cannonier is in Sydney and has been drafted in as the replacement fighter should anything happen to Adesanya or Strickland.

BREAKING: Jared Cannonier is in Sydney and will weigh in as the backup for the #UFC293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.



News via @MikeBohn: https://t.co/m92rU1MeRd pic.twitter.com/La3k9QfdNP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 4, 2023

The 39-year-old Cannonier lost to Adesanya, via unanimous decision, at UFC 276 in 2022. Since that loss he took a split decision over Strickland and a unanimous decision over Marvin Vettori.

Other notable wins for Cannonier include his TKOs over Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson and his KO of Derek Brunson.

Also at UFC 293

The remainder of the UFC 293 card is mostly a showcase for talent out of Australia and New Zealand (and the City Kickboxing gym).

The co-main event is Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov. There’s also Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane, Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj and Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC 293 coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author