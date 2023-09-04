Subscribe
MMA News UFC News
0

Past vs. Future? Watch Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry in sparing between Irish UFC stars

The fading UFC legend Conor McGregor and the rising UFC star Ian Machado Garry met on the mats for some friendly sparring.

By: Nate Wilcox | 3 days ago
Past vs. Future? Watch Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry in sparing between Irish UFC stars
Video capture

Is it a passing of the torch moment or just a friendly sparring session between UFC legend Conor McGregor and rising star Ian Machado Garry? Let’s take a look.

Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry enjoy sparring session

The old lion (Conor McGregor) might be on a downward spiral of embarrassment, empty talk and no wins in the cage in the current decade and the young lion (Ian Machado Garry) may be on the rise, riding a winning streak and full of big plans to headline the next UFC Dublin, but when they meet on the mats it was all in good fun.

According to MMA Mania the video was shot at Straight Blast Gym Ireland (SBG Ireland) in Dublin.

Mania summarized the action as follows, “The short video comprised Garry landing several leg kicks on McGregor, including a hard body kick. Meanwhile, McGregor didn’t do much in the clip except throw a spinning wheel kick that obviously did not land.” Kinda harsh on Mystic Mac don’t ya think, Maniacs?

The sparring session either preceded or followed a dinner out at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin that McGregor shared on his Instagram.

Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Sorry Dricus, Israel Adesanya and Dana White discuss UFC champ’s future
Sorry Dricus, Izzy and Dana are laying out a MW title future and leaving you out of it
Nate Wilcox | September 6
Everybody wants to s—t on Pat Barry – Rose Namajunas explains missing coach at UFC Paris
Everybody wants to s—t on Barry - Namajunas explains missing coach
Zane Simon | September 6
UFC takes legal action against Pillow Fight Championship
UFC takes legal action against Pillow Fight Championship
Anton Tabuena | September 6
Read more stories