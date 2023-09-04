Photo: Rose Namajunas suffered horrific hand injury at UFC Paris

Within the first few minutes of her fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris this past Saturday, Rose Namajunas suffered a gruesome injury to one of her hands. UFC commentator John Gooden was the first to notice, saying, ‘there might be an issue’ with the pinky on her right hand. That was followed by Paul Felder, who also noticed it was ‘out of place’ and preventing the former UFC champion from closing it completely.

Once the first round came to a close, Namajunas went to her corner and confirmed the worst. “I think my finger broke,” said ‘Thug’ Rose to her cornermen. Determined to tough it out, Namajunas returned to the fight and went two more rounds with Fiorot, who she ultimately lost to via decision.

Rose Namajunas’ nasty hand injury from UFC Paris

Now hours removed from the event, we have a few photos of the damage Rose Namajunas suffered against Fiorot.

Warning: Photo below is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first,” posted Ariel Helwani on X.

This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first. (📷 @HypeOrDie) pic.twitter.com/pr78I6RRKF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2023

Brian Butler-Au of SuckerPunch Entertainment also posted an Instagram story of his client in a splint, confirming that Namajunas did indeed break her right hand.

Will Namajunas return to strawweight?

After losing to Carla Esparza in “one of the most boring fights ever” at UFC 274 over a year ago, Rose Namajunas was hoping to return to form in a new weight class. Though she suffered a loss in her first venture at flyweight, the 31-year-old has no intention of returning to strawweight anytime soon.

“I can’t see myself going back down again,” said Namajunas at media day on Wednesday (video provided by MMA Junkie). “Now I’m kind of just naturally walking around at 135, or waking up at 135. To go all the way down to 115 would be tough.”

Fiorot suggests Rose Namajunas should reconsider new weight class

Despite wanting to stay around at this new weight, Manon Fiorot says Rose Namajunas may want to reconsider writing off her old division for good. After sharing the Octagon with her for 15 minutes, the ‘Beast’ believes Namajunas is ‘lacking’ in strength to compete with the rest of the flyweights.

“I think she’s lacking a bit of power in this weight class,” said Fiorot at her post-fight press conference (H/T Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie). “I don’t know what she’s going to do after, if she’s going to stay there or go back, but I don’t think it’s her weight class.

“I think this is not her category,” continued Fiorot. “The flyweights are too strong for her.”

As for what comes next, the Nice native was clear she wanted her first UFC championship opportunity, but understood she may have to fight once more before getting it. A few days ago, another contender in Erin Blanchfield put herself in prime position for the same opportunity with a decision against Taila Santos at UFC Singapore.

With both women at the top of the division, a potential No. 1 contender between them could happen next as they await the result of the upcoming championship rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. If that is the direction the promotion chooses to go, Fiorot is open to facing off against Blanchfield.

“To me, I clearly deserve the title shot,” said Fiorot. “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin. But if I have to, and I don’t have a choice, for sure it’s going to be an easy fight for me.”

