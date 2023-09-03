UFC offered Ronda Rousey ‘more money than God’ to return, says Schaub

Seemingly done with WWE and pro-wrestling, there were rumblings that popped up of Ronda Rousey possibly returning to the UFC.

When asked by the media, Dana White quickly shot down those rumors about Rousey possibly returning for UFC 300. It wasn’t for a lack of trying though, if an MMA analyst (and Rousey’s ex) is to be believed.

Schaub: UFC offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub claims that the UFC really tried to entice Ronda Rousey to comeback from retirement.

“I’ll say this, I have it on good authority they offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine to come back, and she said no,” Schaub said on his podcast (HT: bjpenn.com).

“It’s like the guy that can’t get the hot girl like, ‘Dude, she’s ugly.’ That’s Dana’s like, ‘No dude, we never offered, she’s not fighting,’” Schaub continued. “Maybe Dana didn’t do the deal, I’m not saying Dana offered it. From what I know, they offered her more money than God, and she was like, ‘I’m good.’ Ronda’s very smart, has other businesses, her farms, her houses. She doesn’t need to do any of it. She said no.”

Can Ronda Rousey win against the current UFC fighters?

The women’s bantamweight belt that Rousey once held for years is currently vacant after Amanda Nunes decided to retire. Can Rousey still have success against the current crop of UFC fighters though?

Despite years away from the sport, Schaub thinks that Rousey can beat a recent champion and the current top ranked contender.

“I think she beats (Julianna) Peña,” he said.

Rousey hasn’t fought since 2016, when Nunes handed her second straight (T)KO loss. The former UFC bantamweight champion is now 36, and her last career win dates back eight years ago.

Only two of Rousey’s former opponents are still active in the UFC: Miesha Tate, now 37 and has lost four of her last 5 bouts, and Holly Holm, who is now 41 with two losses in her last three fights.

Rousey was a dominant force in the UFC during her time, but asking her to return in 2024 against the very top of the sport is a tough ask for anyone. If she indeed turned down a big offer, and still makes good money without taking brain trauma, then that might be the proper decision.

