UFC Paris: Manon Fiorot decisions Rose Namajunas

The UFC Fight Night Paris card is live tonight and we’ve got your running play-by-play coverage right here. The Accor Arena in Paris, France is where it all goes down, and even though this event was absolutely ravaged with withdrawals, injury cancellations and reshuffling, we’re still getting a great headliner and co-main event. When six fights end up being affected, one has to wonder what’s left. Fortunately, the two most important contests on the card are still intact. Praise the violence gods for small favors.

In the co-main event spot we will be treated to a women’s flyweight bout between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and France’s own Manon Fiorot, the number three contender. Namajunas will make her 125-pound debut after losing her strawweight title to Carla Esparza in May of 2022. Speaking to media this week, Rose says she’s not going back to 115 pounds, so it will be interesting to see how she fares up a weight class.

Manon Fiorot is on a whopping 10-fight win streak with her last bout being a unanimous decision over Katlyn Chookagian. She arrived on the UFC scene with a highly decorated kickboxing pedigree and was even France’s snowboarding champ for a spell. Will she be able to outmuscle Namajunas or will Rose end up taking her to school?

The winner of this bout could end up facing the winner of Grasso-Shevchenko II or they could face Erin Blanchfield in a title eliminator. Women’s flyweight has certainly beefed up and with Valentina Shevchenko’s stranglehold on the division finally broken, the opportunity for new blood on the throne is positively palpable. The division’s future is looking so bright, we’ve gotta wear shades.

Round 1

Rose lands a left jab which is answered by a quick combo from Fiorot. Left straight lands for Fiorot. Low kick for Namajunas. Right hook lands for Fiorot. Another hard right for Fiorot. Good right from Namajunas. Right straight from Rose. Hard combo lands for Fiorot. Rose shoots but gets stuffed. Low kick for Rose. Oblique for Manon lands followed by a right straight. Left hook lands for Rose.

Rose’s right pinky is jacked and she can’t close her fist. Left lands for Rose. Quick double jab lands for Manon. Left lands for Manon. Low kick from Rose. Rose feints right, comes over top with left. Left high kick for Manon. Rose slipping Manon’s jabs better. Rose shoots again but gets stuffed. Nasty combo from Manon lands. Side kick lands to the bread basket for Manon. Hard right lands for Manon to end the round.

Round 2

Combo lands for Manon. Rose’s right eye is swelling and is already bruised. Quick right hook lands for Manon. Rose lands a nice left. Hard combo lands for Manon. They’re clinched up on the fence. Manon breaking through her guard and punching at will. Knee up the middle for Manon. Rose spins out to escxape. Her face is really starting to wear the damage.

Manon is fast and powerful and is beating Rose up. Body kick lands for Manon. Left high kick lands for Rose. Hard left counter from Manon lands. Double right lands for Manon. Manon lands a side kick but gets cracked by Rose and briefly goes down. She’s right back up popping Rose with a right again. Clash of heads opens up the right side of Manon’s head. Fight resumes.

Hard right followed by a right high kick by Manon. Side kick to the solar plexus by Manon. Hard right by Manon. Right by Rose. Another combo by Manon. Right hook by Rose. Fast right by Rose answered by a left from Manon. Wild round!

Round 3

Quick left by Rose answered with a one-two from Manon. Rose lands another right. Left straight for Manon. Huge right misses for Manon. Rose shoots, gets stuffed and on her way up, Manon punishes her ribs. Fiorot bleeding from the cut again. Rose shoots again, briefly drags Manon down for about a second then they’re back up.

Combo for Rose grazes Fiorot. They’ve slowed a bit here in the third. Right lands for Rose answered by a left from Manon. Left hook for Manon, low kick for Rose. Hard right for Manon. Nice left from Rose. Right for Manon answered by a left from Rose. Left from Rose, counter right from Manon. Rose races in and is peppered by two quick rights. Hard one-two from Manon. Left from Rose.

Combo lands for Manon. Quick two-jab combo for Rose. Rose pins Manon to the cage. Manan knees up the middle. Manon spins out and the horn sounds ending the round. Tremendous fight!

Official Decision

Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2): Flyweight (W)

UFC Fight Night Paris: Gane vs. Spivac Quick Results

Main Card

– Cyril Gane def. Serghei Spivak via TKO at 3:44 of Round 2: Heavyweight

– Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2): Flyweight (W)

– Benoit Saint-Denis def. Thiago Moisés by TKO at 4:44 of round 2: Lightweight

– Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov via Sub (RNC) at 3:46 of Round: Light Heavyweight

– William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO at 2:20 of round 3: Featherweight

– Morgan Charriere def. Manolo Zecchini via KO (body kicks) at 3:51 of Round 1: Featherweight

Prelims

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac takes place on September 2nd from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET.

