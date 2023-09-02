Subscribe
UFC Paris: Gane, Fiorot, Oezdemir among the winners

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 4 days ago
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac headlines tonight's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac fight card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xPaulxMillerx

Full UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac highlights

Main card

  • Ciryl Gane def. Serghei Spivac by TKO at 3:44 of round 2: Heavyweight
  • Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): (W) Flyweight
  • Benoit Saint-Denis def. Thiago Moisés by TKO at 4:44 of round 2: Lightweight
  • Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov by submission (RNC) at 3:46 of round 1: Light Heavyweight
  • William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO at 2:20 of round 3: Featherweight
  • Morgan Charriere def. Manolo Zecchini by KO at 3:51 of round 1: Featherweight

Prelims

  • Taylor Lapilus def. Caolan Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
  • Ange Loosa def. Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Welterweight
  • Nora Cornolle def. Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Bantamweight
  • Farid Basharat def. Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle) at 4:15 of round 1: Bantamweight
  • Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Bantamweight

Preview

Join us this afternoon as we cover UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac, which is happening today (September 2nd) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The marquee matchup for this overseas event will enjoy the UFC’s former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, defending his home turf against the #7 ranked, Serghei Spivac. Oh, keep in mind that this UFC Paris fight card has an early start time of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Sure, Gane was gone in 60-seconds against Jon Jones, okay maybe it was 124-seconds, but so what? Ciryl is still one of the elites, and his striking remains head and shoulders above the majority of the heavyweight field. He’s getting a chance to dazzle tonight. Spivac on the other hand, has utilized a ground attack to impressively win six of his last seven. All heavyweights have knockout power, but Serghei better dance with the one who brought him here if he hopes to ever make a title run.

The co-main event for the evening is the setting where the UFC’s former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, will move up to 125-pounds to scrap with another one of France’s fighters, Manon Fiorot. Rose is almost always about a win away from a title shot, and that might be even more so the case with her in a contender-thirsty division like flyweight. As for Fiorot, she has fought her way through everyone in her path so far (aside from her pro debut), and getting the best of someone like Namajunas is virtually a guaranteed title shot… barring a dud of course.

This card kicks off live tonight with the prelims at 12:30 p.m. ET. From there, the main card will start at 3:00 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

