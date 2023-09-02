UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane coasts to victory

IMAGO | Panoramic BY JBAutissier

Cyril Gane had an easy time against Serghei Spivac

The former UFC interim heavyweight champ made it look easy tonight at UFC Paris. Cyril Gane notched a third-round TKO finish by strikes over Moldovan mixed martial artist Serghei Spivac. Spivac never got any offense going and spent much of the bout backed into the cage taking shots.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac

Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivac live play-by-play

Round 1

Left lands for Gane. Low kick for Gane. Pawing jab from Spivak. Left-right lands for Gane. Right lands for Gane. Low kick for Gane. Left for Spivak followed by a weak takedown attempt. Right straight from Gane. Three punch combo lands for Spivak. Single leg for Spivak gets stuffed. Gane’s sprawl is nice. Huge knee to the ribs for Gane. Left lands for Gane followed by a hard right.

Left to the midsection and a right up top for Gane. Spivak just covering up. Big right just misses for Spivak. Right down the middle for Gane. Kick to the midsection for Gane followed by two rights. Right to the ribs for Gane. Right from Spivak. Left to solar plexus from Gane. Big combo down the middle for Gane. Hard low kick from Spivak almost tumbles Gane. Hard left down the middle for Gane as the horn sounds.

Round 2

Right low kick for Gane. Pawing left jab for Spivak. Right straight for Gane. Left low kick for Gane. Spivak constantly on the back foot. Hard right by Gane. Low kick for Gane. I don’t know what Spivak is waiting for. Most tentative display ever. Left hook for Spivak. Hard left to the middle for Gane. Low kick for Gane. Spivak is doing literally nothing in here. Spivak finally rushes forward with an attempted flurry but Gane is tearing him up with kicks and punches inside. Back to status quo in the center.

Right from Gane. Elbow from Gane. Hard left to the middle from Gane. Gane is teeing off on Spivak against the cage. Hard jumping knee by Cyril. Gane is beating the brakes off him. Spivak just covering up. Ref warning Spivak. Ref waves it off. Super performance from Gane. Felder called it “almost a flawless victory.” I would agree.

Official Decision

Cyril Gane def. Serghei Spivak via TKO at 3:44 of Round 2: Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night Paris: Gane vs. Spivac Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Preview

The UFC Fight Night Paris card happens tonight and we’ve got live play-by-play coverage. The Accor Arena in Paris, France will host 11 fights, and believe me, the UFC did some serious juggling to keep this card from completely falling apart. But we’re here and fingers crossed, the bout sheet stays intact. We’ve all borne witness to cancellations on fight day, so we recommend bubble wrapping all the athletes on this card until their walk to the cage.

Sitting atop a card filled with names we barely recognize, or worse, don’t recognize at all, is a pretty good heavyweight fight. Yep, I used the words “pretty good” in reference to a UFC heavyweight bout. While still a thin division, the big boys in our main event sit in the top ten, so we’re hopefully in for a good fight.

Spivac is on a three-fight win streak with a nice triangle over Derrick Lewis this past February being the most recent in that run. Gane hasn’t been as fortunate in his last three contests, notching just one win, a knockout against Tai Tuivasa. His most recent loss was to the new heavyweight champ, Jon Jones.

Will Gane take loss number three or will Spivac fall to the Frenchman? Both men have knockout power and both have a decent submission game. We have learned through Gane’s brief history in the octagon that wrestling isn’t his forte, so Spivac could have an easy path in that regard. We’ve also been educated on Spivac’s chin, and with that knowledge, we know he has a button that Cyril could end up putting knuckles to. No matter which way it goes, we’ve got you covered.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac takes place on September 2nd from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET.

