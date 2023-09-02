Chris Eubank Jr. stops Liam Smith in the 10th!

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 results and highlights

Chris Eubank Jr. avenges his early-2023 loss to Liam Smith with a dominant 10th round TKO victory 😤 #SmithEubank2 pic.twitter.com/I3ayqjUWB0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 2, 2023

Chris Eubank Jr. drops Liam Smith with an uppercut in round 4 👀 #SmithEubank2 pic.twitter.com/7ZYP7FrAxD September 2, 2023

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. fight again tonight, eight months removed from their clash inside the Manchester Arena in Manchester England. In that first meeting, which was notable for the vicious trash talk between Smith and Eubank, Smith ended things with a fourth round TKO. Eubank quick triggered his rematch clause after the upset.

The pair are meeting in Manchester again on Saturday, though at the AO Arena this time. This fight should have happened in the summer, but was pushed back due to an injury to Smith.

Other notable bouts on this card are British super middleweight champ MArk Heffron taking on Jack Cullen and Mikaela Mayer, who lost to Alycia Baumgardner last year, taking on Silvia Bortot.

This event will be streamed on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

